"I thought we were friends" - AEW star sends an interesting message to Cody Rhodes 

Fuego Del Sol regrets interfering in Cody Rhodes and Sammy Guevara's match from this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

On Wednesday night's show, Cody and Guevara went to war in a grueling ladder match for the undisputed TNT Championship. The bout featured several memorable moments, one of them being Del Sol's interference, where he tried to stop The American Nightmare from attacking Sammy Guevara.

However, The Luchador's interference in the ladder match backfired as Cody Rhodes laid him down with a brutal-looking Tiger Driver. Fuego Del Sol has now shared his thoughts about the attack on Twitter, writing that, in hindsight, he feels he shouldn't have intervened.

Furthermore, the AEW star added that he thought Cody Rhodes was his friend. Check out Del Sol's tweet below:

"Ok, maybe I shouldn’t of gotten in the ring but DAMN Cody! I thought we were friends…" tweeted Fuego Del Sol

Cody and The Spanish God opened the show on AEW Dynamite with their TNT Championship match. The two performers battled it out for nearly 25 minutes. The bout ended with Sammy Guevara unhooking the two titles, and in the process, cementing his position as one of AEW's biggest stars.

Cody Rhodes has confirmed his free-agent status

After the AEW Dynamite: Beach Break special went off-air, Cody finally spilled the beans on his contract situation with All Elite Wrestling.

The former TNT Champion made it clear that he was working as a free agent with the company and wasn't under the payroll of Tony Khan anymore.

Furthermore, Cody Rhodes disclosed that he was performing as part of a "handshake deal" since his contract expired.

While it's anyone's guess if the contract situation is real or just a part of an elaborate angle, it's safe to say Cody and Tony Khan have created a lot of buzz with it.

What did you make of Fuego Del Sol's interference on AEW Dynamite? Do you think Cody could soon be on his way out of Tony Khan's promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.

