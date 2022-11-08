"G*d d**n they don't need him" - Wrestling veteran lashes out at Tony Khan for potentially allowing WWE legend to wrestle in AEW

Wrestling legend Jim Cornette has lashed out at AEW President Tony Khan for wanting to use Jeff Jarrett on television. The former WWE manager thinks the veteran will be best-suited backstage.

Jarrett has had a very busy 2022, having managed to appear at some of the biggest shows of the year for various different promotions. The Hall of Famer has worked for WWE and GCW, as well as being part of Ric Flair's last match in July 2022. The "King of the Mountain" can now add AEW to the list of companies he has worked for. He made his shock debut on the November 2nd edition of Dynamite, hitting Darby Allin with his trademark guitar.

The attack seems to be suggesting that Tony Khan wants Jarrett to get physical in AEW, which Jim Cornette thinks is a bad idea. Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience, the wrestling veteran stated that Jarrett should stick to a backstage role in All Elite Wrestling rather than getting in the ring.

“[Tony Khan’s] turned to crack apparently, the other stuff wasn’t strong enough. And here’s another thing, as much as I like Jeff Jarrett’s work, and even though he’s in good shape at his age, better than most people are at any age, g*d d**n they don’t need him in the ring at this point. They need him in the office, but if he’s going to be in the office he shouldn’t be coming out and doing angles and busting people open and promising body bags.” [6:32-7:00]

Cornette also slammed Tony Khan for announcing Jarrett as a member of the AEW roster so quickly after Jeff verbally slammed a lot of the people who work for All Elite Wrestling on live TV.

“For Tony [Khan] to do a surprise debut of a heel that comes in, breaks a guitar over one of the babyface’s heads, busts him open, announces he’s going to f**k with everybody there because they’re all a bunch of f**king kids basically, and body bags are on the way, and the owner of the company an hour later says welcome Jeff [Jarrett] you’re going to be an executive. These two things cannot coexist can they? What the f**k, why?”[5:54-6:26]

Jeff Jarrett called out an old rival on his first night in AEW

One of the seminal rivalries in the history of TNA Wrestling was Jeff Jarrett vs. Sting. The two men feuded over the NWA World Heavyweight Championship on and off throughout 2006.

Despite neither man crossing paths for a number of years, Jarrett stated on AEW Dynamite that Sting was Darby Allin's main weakness. He called out The Icon after hitting Allin with a guitar.

There has been no word on whether fans will hear from Jarrett or Sting ahead of this week's edition of Dynamite, but with Full Gear just around the corner, AEW fans may have to brace themselves for one more chapter in this classic rivalry.

