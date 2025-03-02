Gabe Kidd uses AEW platform to disrespect entire company with expletive-filled rant

Gabe Kidd first blasted AEW and WWE rosters some time ago. Labeled one of the most controversial wrestlers ever, the Bullet Club bad-boy is making his name by performing in the ring and disrespecting outside of it. Kidd missed no one in All Elite Wrestling when delivering one of his most callous rants ever.

The Mad Man is 296 days into his first reign as NJPW Strong Openweight Champion. Kidd is known to call out top wrestlers in any promotion, as he did with The Rock and Randy Orton. He's also publicly blasted Tony Khan. The 27-year-old can also hang in the ring, as we saw when he was defeated by the returning Kenny Omega in a 32-minute war at Wrestle Dynasty on January 5.

Kidd has made a few other appearances for AEW, including his return last Saturday on Collision, where he quickly defeated The Butcher. The UK grappler also appeared on today's episode of Hey! (EW) on the AEW YouTube channel with host RJ City. the 27-year-old made it clear that he respects no one in Tony Khan's company, and touted his win over The Butcher.

"F**k AEW. F**k everyone who works here, f**k the staff backstage, f**k the people who set up the stage, the catering staff, f**k the makeup girls, and f**k the makeup guy as well. F**k the rest of you and everyone else on this platform. [...] Any wrestler on this platform - NJPW is the best wrestling in the world. My man wants to talk about, 'AEW this is where the best wrestle.’ It sure didn’t look like that last week when I ran through one of the longest-standing roster members [The Butcher], someone who has been here from the beginning. I treated him like a little kid sitting in the airplane seat in front of me, kicking my seat, moving back, making funny faces. [...] And I slapped the s**t out of him," Kidd said. [H/T: RSN]

You can check out his comments in the video below:

Kidd was featured on this week's AEW Collision for a backstage altercation with Mark Briscoe. This led to a massive backstage incident after Collision went off the air.

Updated lineup for AEW Revolution 2025

All Elite Wrestling's sixth annual Revolution PPV will take place on Sunday, March 9 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, CA. Below is the updated lineup:

Pre-show Match: 'Big Boom!' AJ and The Conglomeration vs. Johnny TV and MxM Collection

MJF vs. Adam Page;

Ricochet vs. Swerve Strickland to determine World Championship challenger;

Steel Cage Match: Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay;

World Tag Team Championship: The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The Outrunners;

Women's World Championship Hollywood Ending: Toni Storm (c) vs. Mariah May;

International Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Kenny Omega;

TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Momo Watanabe;

World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope.

All Elite Wrestling will return to pay-per-views for the second annual Dynasty PPV on April 6 at Liacouras Center in Philadelphia. The seventh annual Double Or Nothing PPV will then take place on May 25 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, AZ.

