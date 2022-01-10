Recently released WWE veteran shares throwback moment of Jon Moxley a with Hollywood legend

Recently released WWE consultant Gabe Sapolsky took to social media to share a memory of former AEW world champion Jon Moxley mixing it up with the late Hollywood legend Bob Saget.

Saget was arguably best known for his role in the sitcom "Full House," which ran from 1989 until 1995. He was also the host of "America's Funniest Home Videos," and was the narrator for the hit series "How I Met Your Mother."

Saget's brief stint in professional wrestling has flown under the radar for many years. However, in the wake of his death, Gabe Sapolsky retweeted a video that showed him in the ring with a young Moxley.

Gabe Sapolsky @BookItGabe HeelByNature.com @HeelByNatureYT Bob Saget and a young Jon Moxley. #RIPBobSaget Bob Saget and a young Jon Moxley. #RIPBobSaget https://t.co/ukzm45C1GR I’ll return to Twitter for a moment to comment on this. I booked this angle with Bob Saget, Jon Moxley, YAMATO and BxB Hulk thinking it would be a big break for DGUSA. We’d get all these characters over on “Strange Days With Bob Saget.” Unfortunately, the show never gained… twitter.com/heelbynatureyt… I’ll return to Twitter for a moment to comment on this. I booked this angle with Bob Saget, Jon Moxley, YAMATO and BxB Hulk thinking it would be a big break for DGUSA. We’d get all these characters over on “Strange Days With Bob Saget.” Unfortunately, the show never gained… twitter.com/heelbynatureyt…

The video, taken from a Dragon Gate USA event, sees Moxley challenging Bob Saget to a confrontation. But before anything happens, Saget claims he "left something in his car" and making a break for it.

Sapolsky gave some insight as to how the angle came about. The idea was to have Moxley and fellow DGUSA stars BxB Hulk and YAMATO appear on the show "Strange Days with Bob Saget," but it never materialized.

Gabe Sapolsky @BookItGabe ….any traction. In fact, it was cut from an hour episode to 30 minutes. However, looking back it is crazy and cool that this happened. I also got the advice Bob gave us that he learned from Rodney Dangerfield about trying to make it…. ….any traction. In fact, it was cut from an hour episode to 30 minutes. However, looking back it is crazy and cool that this happened. I also got the advice Bob gave us that he learned from Rodney Dangerfield about trying to make it….

This appearance in DGUSA wasn't the only venture into the world of professional wrestling for Saget. He was also was briefly associated with the CHIKARA promotion, acting as its commissioner.

When will AEW fans next see Jon Moxley?

The former AEW world champion has been missing from the ring since October 2021 as he is battling his alcohol problems. However, it won't be long before Moxley steps back into the ring.

On January 2nd, veteran wrestler Homicide won a battle royale to determine the number one contender for Moxley's GCW world championship that he has held since last year.

It is likely that this match will be the main event of GCW's biggest event "The WRLD on GCW" on January 23rd at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York. So Mox's return to AEW is surely not too far behind.

