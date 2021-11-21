“I admire Jon Moxley for what he’s done” – WWE Hall of Famer praises AEW star for undergoing rehab

AEW commentator Jim Ross revealed his thoughts on Jon Moxley’s rehab issue. On the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer said:

"I admire Jon Moxley for what he’s done. The courage it takes to stand in front of your peers, world, the fans, your family, your wife, friends, everybody, is extraordinary. I’ll always have [an] amazing respect for Jon Moxley, and we all should."

Earlier this month, AEW announced that Jon Moxley is undergoing rehab for treatment of alcohol addiction. Tony Khan confirmed that it was a joint decision between Moxley and his wife, Rene Paquette.

Referring to Moxley, Ross recalled Eddie Guerrero and his alcohol addiction. He expressed:

"Eddie [Guerrero] didn’t want to go that route, but in today’s world, he probably would’ve because it’s more accepted. Then, it was a sign of weakness."

Eddie Guerrero passed away sixteen years ago. He was in his prime and a regular on Smackdown at the time. His premature death was a result of acute heart failure due to underlying atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

AEW Full Gear was a tribute show to Eddie Guerrero

Full Gear 2021 took place on Eddie's 16th death anniversary on November 13. The pay-per-view was a homage to the late WWE Hall of Famer.

Throughout the show, AEW stars paid tribute to Eddie by performing his signature Three Amigos and Frog Splash. The highest point of the show was when Chris Jericho, Eddie’s close friend, performed a Frog Splash on Dan Lambert while pointing towards heaven.

player/coach @CMPunk Tonight is for Eddie. Tonight is for Eddie.

Before the show, in a tweet, CM Punk said that Full Gear is a tribute for Guerrero. In his match against Eddie Kingston, Punk paid tribute to Guerrero by executing The Three Amigos.

