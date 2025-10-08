Gail Kim calls out former AEW star over recent comments: " What's your excuse"

Gail Kim does not mince her words. She recently called out a former AEW star over his comments.Joey Janela has now found himself in the crosshairs of Gail. The former WWE star has found herself in some controversy recently over comments she made about Riho's ring attire. She said that the former AEW Women's World Champion looks like a very young girl, which makes it uncomfortable for her to watch the cameraman trying to shoot up her skirt. These comments got her plenty of backlash online. However, the wrestling veteran has not backed down from responding to the hate. In fact, she has doubled down on her comments.Gail recently took to social media to clarify her previous comments about Riho, stating that she wasn't speaking ill of the former AEW Women's World Champion. But she was rather talking about her own discomfort watching Riho perform on TV during the early days of the Jacksonville-based promotion. Joey Janela caught wind of Gail's tweet and claimed that the former WWE champion's comments were due to her suffering from CTE. Not one to keep silent, the wrestling legend responded that she got herself checked two weeks ago and her brain health is &quot;impeccable.&quot;&quot;Just had my brainscans checked two weeks ago and my brain health is impeccable. What’s your excuse Mr Deathmatch?&quot;Check out her tweet here:Vince Russo came to Gail Kim's defense amid recent controversyGail Kim's recent comments about Riho landed her in hot water, and she found herself responding to online trolls all day long. Even Riho's close friend, Kenny Omega, came to her defense.Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Vince Russo said that he DM'd Gail and asked her to stop responding to the online trolls. He even called the former WWE champion one of the classiest women's wrestlers.&quot;I actually DM'd Gail, and I was like, you've got to stop. She was going at it all day with these people, and I was like, 'Gail, you'll never win this. ' This is a woman, I swear to god, if you asked me about classy women's wrestlers, the first two names that would come to my mind are Mickie James and Gail Kim. Gail is such a classy woman. With that being said, I understand her point of view because she's such a classy woman. You can go back for years and look at her ring attire. That's not what she sold. She sold wrestling.&quot;It will be interesting to see if the backlash towards Gail Kim will settle down in the next few weeks.