Ex-WWE figure DM'd Gail Kim to stop tweeting after recent controversy with Kenny Omega (Exclusive)

Gail Kim recently got into a bit of a spat on X/Twitter, with Kenny Omega also getting involved. An ex-WWE figure praised Gail Kim and revealed that he DM'd her to stop tweeting.

On the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, ex-WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke a bit about the entire Gail Kim situation, where she got into hot water for criticizing AEW star Riho's size and attire. Omega, a longtime friend of Riho, came to her defense.

Vince Russo said he understood Gail Kim's point of view, but DM'd her to stop tweeting in her own defense because he felt it was a losing battle. Russo also showered her with praise:

"I actually DM'd Gail, and I was like, you've got to stop. She was going at it all day with these people, and I was like, 'Gail, you'll never win this. ' This is a woman, I swear to god, if you asked me about classy women's wrestlers, the first two names that would come to my mind are Mickie James and Gail Kim. Gail is such a classy woman. With that being said, I understand her point of view because she's such a classy woman. You can go back for years and look at her ring attire. That's not what she sold. She sold wrestling."

You can watch the full video below:

Gail Kim said Kenny Omega's response to her comment made no sense, and elaborated.

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega called Gail Kim a legend in quotation marks and accused her of pursuing the TKO gift basket. Kim was quick to respond to these remarks.

Speaking to Huge Pop, Gail Kim said she felt Kenny Omega's response to her was derogatory. She added that his "TKO Gift Basket" remark made no sense:

“Even what he said though, was very derogatory. Again, he was probably reading things online and believing the AEW fans who twisted all the messaging, in my opinion, I don’t know. Maybe he did read my original answer. But, to say I do the splits — I didn’t even know what that meant at first. I’m like, ‘What do you mean I do the splits for TKO?’ I’m like, ‘What is he talking about?'” Kim said. [H/T - 411Mania]

It is an objective fact that Gail Kim left WWE on very bad terms and seemingly had no desire to ever return. This is why she found Omega's dig at her very odd.

On the other hand, Kenny Omega has been a proponent of Joshi wrestlers in Japan for a long time now, and his friendship with Riho is what led him to come to her defense after Gail Kim's criticism.

