Swerve Strickland breaks silence after WWE veteran makes controversial comments against female AEW star

Swerve Strickland recently commented on a debatable opinion of a wrestling personality on a former AEW champion. Gail Kim, a respected veteran in the business, has been making headlines on social media due to her controversial remarks about Riho. The inaugural AEW Women's World Champion is known for using her stature to her advantage in the squared circle.The former TNA producer recently opened up about her thoughts on Riho. Kim commented on her size as well as explained why it is hard for her to suspend disbelief while watching Riho in the ring. These comments didn't sit well with many fans, and they have been criticizing her remarks for the past few hours.Recently, an old clip resurfaced on X, where Kenny Omega shed light on the online abuse Japanese stars face, adding to the challenges they already face. The Best Bout Machine also discussed Riho receiving unnecessary hate. Resharing the clip, Swerve Strickland reacted with a four-word message as the Cleaner explained the mentality towards Joshi wrestlers a few years ago.&quot;Ahead of the curve,&quot; he wrote.AEW veteran Jim Ross wanted Gail Kim to be All EliteGail Kim was released from TNA in March 2025. Many stars showed their support for her due to her good deeds.While speaking on Grilling JR in March, Jim Ross said that he would advise Tony Khan to sign the former TNA producer.&quot;I would endorse that (AEW hiring Gail Kim). If Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I would suggest, 'Go for it,' because she's very valuable and does a great job. I have great respect for Gail Kim, and her reputation speaks for itself. She gets results. She's very good at working with talent. So no, I'm a big Gail Kim fan, and she should not be unemployed for long in my world,&quot; she said.Unfortunately, things may have changed now due to her controversial comments.