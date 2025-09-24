  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Swerve Strickland
  • Swerve Strickland breaks silence after WWE veteran makes controversial comments against female AEW star

Swerve Strickland breaks silence after WWE veteran makes controversial comments against female AEW star

By Tejas Pagare
Published Sep 24, 2025 04:19 GMT
Swerve Strickland is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: star
Swerve Strickland is a former AEW World Champion [Image Credit: star's X]

Swerve Strickland recently commented on a debatable opinion of a wrestling personality on a former AEW champion. Gail Kim, a respected veteran in the business, has been making headlines on social media due to her controversial remarks about Riho. The inaugural AEW Women's World Champion is known for using her stature to her advantage in the squared circle.

Ad

The former TNA producer recently opened up about her thoughts on Riho. Kim commented on her size as well as explained why it is hard for her to suspend disbelief while watching Riho in the ring. These comments didn't sit well with many fans, and they have been criticizing her remarks for the past few hours.

Recently, an old clip resurfaced on X, where Kenny Omega shed light on the online abuse Japanese stars face, adding to the challenges they already face. The Best Bout Machine also discussed Riho receiving unnecessary hate. Resharing the clip, Swerve Strickland reacted with a four-word message as the Cleaner explained the mentality towards Joshi wrestlers a few years ago.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Ahead of the curve," he wrote.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Ad

AEW veteran Jim Ross wanted Gail Kim to be All Elite

Gail Kim was released from TNA in March 2025. Many stars showed their support for her due to her good deeds.

While speaking on Grilling JR in March, Jim Ross said that he would advise Tony Khan to sign the former TNA producer.

"I would endorse that (AEW hiring Gail Kim). If Tony Khan asked me my thoughts on the matter, I would suggest, 'Go for it,' because she's very valuable and does a great job. I have great respect for Gail Kim, and her reputation speaks for itself. She gets results. She's very good at working with talent. So no, I'm a big Gail Kim fan, and she should not be unemployed for long in my world," she said.

Unfortunately, things may have changed now due to her controversial comments.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications