"Get him on AEW tomorrow dammit" - Wrestling fans urge Tony Khan to sign another former world champion

The Twitterverse is apparently stoked to see another former world champion potentially being signed to AEW.
Kota Ibushi has been in the pro-wrestling business for around two decades. He has been a part of numerous promotions around the world, most notably NJPW and DDT Pro-Wrestling. Furthermore, he even had a short stint in WWE, but his time there was cut short as he didn't sign a contract with the sports entertainment giant.
Ibushi is especially known for his in-ring skill and technical expertise. He has also been a part of a tag team with one of the most prominent names in AEW, the Japanese star combined with former All-Elite World Champion Kenny Omega to form Golden☆Lovers. The duo wrestled together in NJPW, gaining popularity during the Bullet Club civil war a few years back.
With news of Ibushi's contract with NJPW expiring, the star is scheduled for a match at GCW. However, he is still not signed anywhere, prompting fans to question whether he will join AEW soon.
Kota Ibushi has previously teased appearing in AEW
Speculation about Kota Ibushi joining Tony Khan's roster is not unfounded, as the star himself has hinted at appearing in the Jacksonville-based promotion someday.
Ibushi has previously stated in a Twitter conversation that he had great hopes for Tony Khan's promotion. The Japanese star also responded to a fan, saying he wanted to share the ring with Hangman Adam Page in the future.
Ibushi's replies on Twitter can be seen below (tweets translated from Japanese to English via Google)
Ibushi had previously faced Hangman Adam Page at the ROH Supercard of Honor XII in 2018. In an intense battle, the Japanese star managed to pick up the victory. It seems the match left an impression on Ibushi, enough for him to want to work with the Anxious Millennial Cowboy again.
As of now, it remains to be seen whether Kota Ibushi will become a part of Tony Khan's roster in the foreseeable future.
