The former NXT North American Champion and member of The Bloodline Solo Sikoa managed to shake off a vicious guitar shot on the most recent edition of WWE Raw, but a current AEW star isn't happy with how it played out.

On the January 2nd edition of Raw, Sikoa defeated Elias in a "Music City Street Fight," tying into the fact that the show was taking place in Nashville, Tennessee. During the match, musician Hardy got involved by hitting Sikoa in the back with a guitar, which didn't go as the musician imagined.

One famous Nashville resident wasn't impressed with the shot. The man in question is AEW star Jeff Jarrett, who had this to say about the guitar shot on Twitter:

"Wow, @HardyMusic ...that has to be the most pathetic guitar shot in the history of the professional wrestling business ... get away from our business and goback to singing jingles..." tweeted @RealJeffJarrett

Hardy's song "Sold Out" has been selected as one of the official themes for the Royal Rumble this year. The musician will perform it live in front of the WWE Univers at the PPV on January 28th.

Jeff Jarrett will be in action this Friday at AEW Battle of the Belts V

At the upcoming Battle of the Belts V event this Friday, Double J will get to show Hardy how to swing a guitar when he and Jay Lethal get another shot at the AEW Tag Team Championships.

Lethal and Jarrett will take on The Acclaimed in a no-holds-barred contest after their match on the January 4th edition of Dynamite ended in controversy.

The challengers thought they had the match won, but referee Aubrey Edwards intervened and showed footage of Sonjay Dutt interfering in the "winning" pinfall. This led to the match being restarted, allowing The Acclaimed to win and retain the AEW Tag Team Championships.

