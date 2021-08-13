"Get these frauds out" - AEW Champion Kenny Omega slams wrestling veterans who criticize his wrestling style

AEW Champion Kenny Omega has slammed all wrestling veterans and experts critical of the modern-day wrestling style, urging fans to get those 'frauds' out of the wrestling business.

A Twitter user recently recalled a story about WWE veteran Bill DeMott advising Kenny Omega against performing flashy moves in the ring. Instead, DeMott had asked Omega to focus on a body part of his opponent.

No one kicks out of the One Winged Angel, but the unbreakable #RIG500PRO from @RIGGaming might. You know, if it were alive and stuff. #GEARUPGETGOOD #RIGPROCOMPACT pic.twitter.com/Lrsyg3iS3N — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 6, 2021

In response to the fan's tweet, Kenny Omega stated that many experts think wrestling is either working a body part or applying a chin lock. He added that such experts have been in the business for many years and should be taken out.

You can check out Kenny Omega's tweet here:

"Too many experts out there thinking that wrestling is either “working” an arm, a leg, or sitting on a chin lock. A lot of them have sadly been in my business for decades. Get these frauds out," tweeted Kenny Omega.

As expected, Kenny Omega's tweet seems to have divided fans. In the comments section, while some praised Omega for reinventing wrestling by popularizing a fast-paced style, others slammed him for not following the basics of wrestling.

Kenny Omega's All Out 2021 opponent was announced on AEW Dynamite

It was announced n the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite that Christian Cage would challenge Kenny Omega at All Out 2021. The dream match will probably headline the September 5th show.

Christian vs Kenny Omega will be the match of the night at #aewallout maybe not the best moment of the ppv but will be a wrestling clinic pic.twitter.com/sEqbDDPeYR — A-E-W (Dub) (@AEWDUB) August 12, 2021

Christian vs Omega is a match several months in the making. The first tease of the bout came when Captain Charisma confronted the AEW Champion on his Dynamite debut. Though that confrontation went nowhere, the seeds for the rivalry to take place sometime down the line were successfully laid down.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's review of this week's AEW Dynamite as well as WWE NXT in the video below:

Subscribe to the Sportskeeda Wrestling YouTube channel for more such content.

What's your take on Kenny Omega's latest tweet? Do you see Christian Cage walking out as the new AEW Champion at All Out 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun