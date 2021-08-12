Kenny Omega's opponent for AEW All Out 2021 confirmed

Kenny Omega will defend his AEW Championship against Christian Cage at All Out 2021 on September 5th.

During the opening moments of this week's AEW Dynamite, the commentary team confirmed that Tony Khan has made the Title Match official for All Out 2021. The bout is the first one to be officially confirmed for the upcoming pay-per-view.

While Christian was announced as the next challenger for the AEW Championship last week itself, it wasn't confirmed when or where the match would go down. At the AEW Dynamite: Homecoming episode, the former WWE star defeated The Blade to become the No.1 Contender for the title.

Fans had predicted the AEW World Championship match would go down at Rampage's first episode after Kenny Omega was announced for the show. However, those rumors have been put to rest with the official announcement of All Out 2021.

Christian emerging as the next challenger for Kenny Omega is also in part due to Hangman Page failing to win a shot at the title, much to the dismay of the fans.

While there's every reason to be disappointed over Page not wrestling for the AEW Championship, Christian is more than a worthy contender.

Kenny Omega was in action at this week's AEW Dynamite

In the opening match of this week's AEW Dynamite, Kenny Omega and AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, squared off against Dante Martin and Sydal Bros in a six-man tag team match. The match was a highly entertaining contest, featuring several memorable spots.

In the end, The Elite came up on top as expected after laying down Dante Martin with a One Winged Angel and a BTE Trigger.

Post-match, Christian Cage, accompanied by Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, appeared and confronted Omega to hype their upcoming clash.

