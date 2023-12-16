"Get this garbage off my timeline" - Fans react to major recent botch in Tony Khan's promotion

AEW CEO Tony Khan officially acquired Ring of Honor in 2022, which seemed like a step in the right direction for the ROH brand. However, the presentation of the shows has been underwhelming due to declining ratings and botched spots in matches.

At last night's Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view, El Hijo Del Vikingo successfully retained his AAA Mega Championship against Black Taurus in an action-packed high-flying match.

However, the match was overshadowed by an embarrassing botch by Vikingo as he failed to execute a top rope maneuver on Taurus, who was waiting for him outside the ring by the apron.

"This is AEW in 2023, Botched spots, Obvious choreography, Senseless spotfest, Embarrassing."

Bully Ray explains Tony Khan and CM Punk's situation with a direct comparison to Shawn Michaels and Vince McMahon

WWE veteran Bully Ray recently compared Tony Khan's handling of CM Punk in AEW to the Vince McMahon and Shawn Michaels problem during the 1990s in the then WWF.

On a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray compared the two relationships to explain where Tony Khan went wrong in handling the CM Punk situation.

"Let's take a look at history for one second and learn from it," Ray said. "Back in the day, how big of a headache was Shawn Michaels to Vince McMahon? Did Vince ever fire Shawn? [No] He dealt with him. He did the best he could with him. He tolerated. He did everything he possibly could, and look where Shawn is today as far as his standing within the WWE." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

The former WWE Tag Team Champion further claimed that Tony Khan doesn't know how to handle stars who are not nice in general:

"Do I think Punk is Shawn Michaels? No, but I can compare Punk to Shawn Michaels as far as being that kind of star. And you, as an owner, have to know how to deal with certain wrestling personalities. There's only one type of wrestling personality I believe Tony Khan can handle and deal with—the kind that wants to be friends with him." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

