“Get that out of your heads”- Veteran says AEW is not giving WWE any competition

AEW has been competing with WWE over the years. However, a veteran has claimed that this competition doesn't exist.

Ever since its inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has done everything to compete with WWE. The company has expanded its roster size, improved its production quality, and hosted shows outside the United States, all in an effort to compete with the sports entertainment juggernaut. Hence, these two companies are often compared. However, Bully Ray believes that this should not be the case.

Speaking on a recent edition of the Busted Open After Dark podcast, Bully Ray stated that this is the perfect opportunity for All Elite Wrestling to get back to how it was when the company first launched in 2019. However, the people involved have to get it out of their heads that they are competing with WWE.

"Last week, or the week before, I said to LaGreca 'Now is the time for AEW,'" Bully said. "There is a little bit of a lull going across the wrestling business. If AEW is going to strike again, if AEW is going to take steps forward—listen, they're not giving WWE competition, so get that out of your heads. But if they're going to get back to any semblance of what they were, now is the time." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

Bully Ray was all praise for a recent promo that took place on AEW Dynamite

After Hangman Page defeated Will Ospreay to become the number one contender for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing, he was confronted by the latter on Dynamite. Ospreay told Page that he believed he could be the one to save the company by defeating Jon Moxley in All In: Texas.

Ospreay even tried to convince Page's arch-rival, Swerve Strickland, to join forces so they could keep the Death Riders at bay and help Page regain the World Title. However, Page and Strickland refused to work together, given their history. Although things didn't go according to plan for Ospreay, this segment received quite a lot of praise from fans and critics.

Speaking on the same podcast episode, Bully Ray called it a strong segment and said that the Jacksonville-based promotion should keep promoting it on social media to get people to start believing in All Elite Wrestling once again.

"And I thought this was a really strong promo. And if I'm AEW, I'm isolating this moment in time and throwing it on social media. I'm replaying it. I'm replaying Ospreay saying 'People are starting to believe in us again, and it's because of 'Hangman' Adam Page.' Create an entire package around that moment. Tell the people who to believe in, because Will Ospreay did that for Adam Page tonight." [H/T WrestlingInc.]

It will be interesting to see if Hangman Page will be able to dethrone Jon Moxley at All In: Texas.

