"Get the nursing home ready" - Athena claims she will retire former WWE star

Former WWE star and current ROH Women's World Champion Athena recently spoke about her upcoming match against a former WWE Superstar.

The star in question is none other than Mercedes Martinez who was signed to WWE from 2020 until her release in August 2021. Martinez is set to challenge Athena for the Ring of Honor Women's World Championship at tonight's edition of ROH TV.

Over on Twitter, the former WWE star tweeted that she will retire Mercedes Martinez and continue her dominance as ROH Women's World Champion:

"@Ringofhonor Tonight your #FallenGoddess will retire broken @RealMMartinez again and this time for good. Tonight I will continue my rule, violence, and dominace on my show! Get the nursing home ready... ha With love and anger, ATHENA #ForeverROHChamp #TheAlpha #MinionOverlord."

Former WWE star Athena calls out AEW Champions

Former NXT Women's Champion Athena recently called out AEW Champions for being cowards and teased a main roster appearance in All Elite Wrestling.

In an interview on K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, Athena revealed her goal of winning every Women's Title in AEW and revealed that she would love to face Hikaru Shida and Kris Statlander:

“Right now, I’m the forever Ring of Honor Champion. It’s my show, my title, my family with Lexi and Billie [Billie Starkz]. My next goal is to get some more gold around my waist, maybe make an appearance on AEW, seeing if I can get under the skin of some of the champions over there and see if they’ll issue that challenge. They’re all cowards. I love Kris Statlander. I would love even more to kick her in the face. That would be beautiful. Hikaru Shida. I wrestled Shida a long time ago in SHIMMER, and I thoroughly enjoyed that match. I would love the opportunity to kick her in the face again. That would be beautiful,” Athena said. [H/T: BodySlam.net]

