"Get myself in all sorts of trouble there" - WWE Hall of Famer opens up his future in Tony Khan's promotion following a long layoff

AEW could soon see the return of a WWE Hall of Famer to its shows.

Hall of Famer Jake 'The Snake' Roberts first appeared in the Jacksonville-based company in 2019. His subsequent notable segments include his on-screen altercation with Cody Rhodes, as well as his managerial role with Lance Archer. However, he has been absent from AEW programming of late due to various health complications.

Roberts himself recently revealed his current status with Tony Khan's promotion. In a recent episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE veteran explained what he would be doing when he returns to the active scene:

"I'd get myself in all sorts of trouble there, live TV holy sh*t. I wouldn't be at the bottom of the barrel, I'd be under the barrel," he joked. "No, whatever AEW wants out of me I am there, whether it's managing Lance or doing something behind the scenes with trying to help kids." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Woody Strode @TheJayGiles Jake Roberts really wasn’t playing any games with Randy Savage. Jake Roberts really wasn’t playing any games with Randy Savage. https://t.co/DyDX8hwuzH

In case you missed it, you can check out the Rampage results here.

The AEW veteran recently opened up about his WWE run

While Jake Roberts' skill requires no validation, he surprisingly has no WWE Championship titles to his name.

The veteran's mic skills are only rivaled by in-ring skills. He was at the peak of his career during a feud with the top babyface, Hulk Hogan, at the time. However, the storyline never came to a satisfactory end since Roberts was cheered despite being a heel.

In an episode of his Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts expressed his belief that the Hulk Hogan storyline was his best chance at becoming the World Champion:

"As far as what could have been? A lot of things could have been. Hell, I could have beaten Hogan for the belt. That could have happened. But it didn't." [From 33:39 - 33:53]

Roberts also added his thoughts on how many title reigns he should have had.

"I think I should have had two [world title runs], but I didn't. But that's okay, man." [From 34:00 -34:10]

With his return imminent, it remains to be seen what role "The Snake" will play in AEW next.

Do you think Jake Roberts should manage Lance Archer again? Sound off in the comments below!

Has WWE found its next Kurt Angle? We asked the legend here

Poll : 0 votes