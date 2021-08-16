"Get used to it" - The Young Bucks make a bold claim about their AEW Tag Team title reign 

AEW Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks, are no strangers to putting themselves over by making bold and sometimes, over-the-top claims on their Twitter handle. In their recently updated bio on the social media platform, the duo seems to have made their tallest claim yet.

The Young Bucks wrote that they would never lose their AEW Tag Team Championships and asked the fans to get used to it. Matt and Nick Jackson further stated that no team has ever been as good, as consistent, and a bigger draw than them, leaving them with no reason to drop their titles.

"We’re never losing the tag titles. lol. Get used to it. Never. Nobody as good as us, consistent as us, & no one a draw like us, so why would we let that happen?" wrote The Young Bucks.

Even in the past, The Young Bucks have made many such claims about being the greatest tag team in the business, even superior to legendary duos like The Road Warriors and The Hardy Boyz. However, fans being fully aware of their self-absorbed on-screen characters, hardly take any of their statements seriously.

Jurassic Express can prove The Young Bucks wrong on AEW Dynamite

Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus will have the opportunity to prove The Young Bucks wrong by putting an end to their run with the Tag Team Championships on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Jurassic Express was granted this title shot by Tony Khan, and they would surely leave no stone unturned to live up to the expectations and give the champions a beating.

That said, heading into All Out 2021, it seems unlikely The Young Bucks would drop their titles, as AEW would want their most-reputed team to enter the September 5th pay-per-view still holding the gold.

