  • "Getting so awkward," "Next level pettiness" - Fans erupt after WWE suddenly omits top AEW star

"Getting so awkward," "Next level pettiness" - Fans erupt after WWE suddenly omits top AEW star

By Sujay
Modified Jun 21, 2025 01:52 GMT
AEW president Tony Khan (left) and WWE CCO Triple H (right). (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel &amp; wwe.com)
AEW president Tony Khan (left) and WWE CCO Triple H (right). (Image credits: AEW YouTube channel & wwe.com)

Wrestling fans erupted after WWE suddenly wanted to omit a top AEW star from being shown during their shows on television. The fans labeled this as petty.

Many wrestlers have transitioned to Hollywood, and some of them are from WWE. The likes of John Cena and The Rock come to mind. From AEW, MJF has slowly been making waves in Hollywood.

He first showed up in Iron Claw and is now a part of Happy Gilmore 2, where he will play one of Adam Sandler’s sons. That's a huge movie, and there will be numerous advertisements airing on TV.

Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that WWE apparently asked for a trailer of Happy Gilmore 2 that did not feature MJF, so that they could promote it during RAW.

The fans did not like this one bit and hit out at Triple H, calling the promotion awkward and labeling them as petty.

Fan reactions on X.
Fan reactions on X.

AEW star MJF calls him a future Hall of Famer

MJF is a very talented wrestler, and he has showcased that during his time in AEW. He has gone on to win many top titles, and the interesting thing is that he has not yet entered his prime, considering his age.

Recently, he took to Twitter to send a message to his fans, calling himself a "first ballot Hall of Famer."

“First ballot hall of famer, Not even 30. Everyone knows I’m the best. Problem is I’m too perfect. People rather put over something they can relate to. Like mediocrity.”

While he may not be wrong, it is still very soon to be labeling himself a first ballot Hall of Famer. If he can continue what he is doing in Tony Khan's company, then he will be one of the very soon.

Sujay

Sujay

Sujay is a pro wrestling writer at Sportskeeda. Among all the wrestling legends in the industry, his favorite wrestler is WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker. However, if he gets an opportunity to go back in time and be a manager to someone during the Attitude era, it would be The Heartbreak Kid, Shawn Michaels.

