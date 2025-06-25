"Girl no you don't", "Then come back" - Fans go wild as top WWE Superstar seemingly references Jon Moxley's greatest rival

Jon Moxley has dominated AEW as its World Champion and leader of the Death Riders for months, but he's set to clash with one of his greatest enemies at All In: Texas next month. That rivalry is a hot topic in the wrestling community, so fans understandably lost it when WWE's Jade Cargill seemingly referenced Moxley's challenger, Hangman Adam Page, in a recent post on X/Twitter.

In truth, it seems that Cargill didn't mean to invoke AEW's resident cowboy. She has been watching the popular reality show Love Island and posting about it. When one of the stars of that show, Taylor Williams, caught her eye, she made an innocuous comment about him:

"I actually like the cowboy guy," she wrote.

Naturally, the word "cowboy" caused many fans to think she was talking about Hangman Page. While some understood that she was referring to Love Island and others thought she might be talking about Brock Lesnar, the majority of comments were geared toward celebrating AEW's "main character."

Jon Moxley promises to end Hangman Page's career at AEW All In: Texas

While Jade Cargill seems to have taken an interest in Love Island's cowboy, Hangman Page could be facing the gallows at AEW All In: Texas next month.

Page has clashed with Jon Moxley before, but the stakes have never been higher than they are now. Moxley's reign of terror is teetering on the edge of disaster, and Hangman has made it clear that he'll stop at nothing to take the AEW World Championship back.

On last week's Collision, Jon Moxley vented his rage on the mic, promising to send his opponent back to the farm at All In:

"On July 12 at All In, I am gonna run the Hangman out of this sport for good!" Mox said. "And Hangman, you can go back to counting chickens on your farm or whatever the hell it is you do, because this business, it is not for you."

Hangman won the right to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship by finishing on top in this year's Owen Hart Cup tournament. Whether the Anxious Millennial Cowboy can reclaim the company's top title remains to be seen.

