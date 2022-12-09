"Girls need to be like Rhea [Ripley] - Wrestling veteran points out a major flaw with AEW women's division

The AEW women's roster apparently has a major flaw in contrast to WWE stars like Rhea Ripley, according to a wrestling veteran's recent comments.

Over the last few months, Rhea Ripley has carved out a place for herself in the stiff competition of the pro-wrestling world. Revealed to be a member of the Judgment Day at WrestleMania Backlash, she went to put up dominant performances in her upcoming matches as well as physical segments.

Ripley stands out for her unique style as much as she does for her in-ring skill. In a recent episode of Keepin' it 100, wrestling veteran Disco Inferno pointed out how women's wrestlers also needed gimmicks like the men's division:

"A lot of these other girls don't really have anything going for them. It's just they're there. And then like AEW girls like, you know, Jade Cargill's kind of, she's a gimmick. She's like a bad*ss, you know, big. The only other girl that has like a real gimmick there is like Abadon. It's terrible you know... Girls need to be like Rhea. Like Shotzi has a character." [From 3:04 to 3:35]

AEW star Jade Cargill's recent booking was criticized by WWE veteran Jim Cornette

While Disco Inferno shares a high regard for the TBS Champion with many other critics, Jim Cornette has spewn out criticism based on her most recent storyline.

In an episode of the Jim Cornette Experience, the veteran stated how the involvement of Bow Wow made no sense.

"So how is there a rivalry or some description of what is the bone of contention between Bow Wow and Jade Cargill? G*d d**n it, again! So some f**king street urchin somewhere: ‘Hey, I want to get involved in wrestling!’ Just cause somebody wants to get involved in something, doesn’t mean they ought to!" [From 03:16 onward]

It remains to be seen if Jade Cargill's persona will overcome what Jim Cornette claims to be a shoddy storyline.

Do you agree with Disco Inferno about the AEW women's division? Sound off in the comments below!

