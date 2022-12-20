"Give both a live mic and no script" - Wrestling fans want to see MJF square off against former WWE Cruiserweight Champion in a promo battle

MJF is unquestionably one of the top talkers in professional wrestling right now. Every time he is on the microphone, the audience pays close attention to every word he says. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore recently said that he would brutalize the AEW star on the microphone in five minutes if given the opportunity.
Enzo, equally skilled on the mic during his time in the WWE, was well-known for mocking his opponents with ease and clever one-liners. Following accusations of sexual assault, Enzo was released from his WWE contract in January 2018. Due to a lack of evidence, the case was later closed.
While making an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Enzo Amore said he is confident he will brutalize the AEW World Champion on the mic. Following those claims, fans on Twitter have clamored to see the two stars engage in a one-on-one promo battle.
Following the episode, Bully Ray asked fans on Twitter who they felt would prevail in a verbal battle between the two stars. The general consensus among the wrestling fans seemed to be that the salt of the earth would prevail on the microphone.
Check out some of the reactions below:
MJF appears to respond to the former WWE Superstar's controversial remarks
Enzo Amore's recent comments against Maxwell Jacob Friedman seem to have gotten a response from him on Twitter.
At the microphone, Amore proclaimed that he would smash the AEW star in five minutes. Friedman asserted on Twitter that those who continually mention him do so to catch the "MJF wave."
Check out this tweet from the AEW World Champion:
"No one can keep my name out of their mouth. Everyone wants to ride the MJF wave. I don’t blame them. I’m the best."
Meanwhile, The Salt of the Earth successfully defended the AEW World Championship and retained the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Ricky Starks on Dynamite: Winter is Coming on December 14.
