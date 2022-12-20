"Give both a live mic and no script" - Wrestling fans want to see MJF square off against former WWE Cruiserweight Champion in a promo battle

MJF is unquestionably one of the top talkers in professional wrestling right now. Every time he is on the microphone, the audience pays close attention to every word he says. Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Enzo Amore recently said that he would brutalize the AEW star on the microphone in five minutes if given the opportunity.

Enzo, equally skilled on the mic during his time in the WWE, was well-known for mocking his opponents with ease and clever one-liners. Following accusations of sexual assault, Enzo was released from his WWE contract in January 2018. Due to a lack of evidence, the case was later closed.

While making an appearance on Busted Open Radio, Enzo Amore said he is confident he will brutalize the AEW World Champion on the mic. Following those claims, fans on Twitter have clamored to see the two stars engage in a one-on-one promo battle.

Following the episode, Bully Ray asked fans on Twitter who they felt would prevail in a verbal battle between the two stars. The general consensus among the wrestling fans seemed to be that the salt of the earth would prevail on the microphone.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Dustin Keller @Rabbidassassin @nodqdotcom People say a lot of things... Give both a live mic and no script... @The_MJF will kill that guy. MJF is the best natural heel right now. @nodqdotcom People say a lot of things... Give both a live mic and no script... @The_MJF will kill that guy. MJF is the best natural heel right now.

Kev 🌪(For the Pricefield) @breakingdead1 @nodqdotcom I don't remember anything Enzo ever said that was memorable other then his standard catchphrases tbh @nodqdotcom I don't remember anything Enzo ever said that was memorable other then his standard catchphrases tbh

Moog: My Coordinates are 42.43450,-83.98597 @Moogreturns



MJF sells tickets with promos



They're not comparable. It's like saying Omos is a better worker than Rollins because he's big, and you can't teach that @nodqdotcom Enzo spits catch phrases and uses physical comedy. MidcarderMJF sells tickets with promosThey're not comparable. It's like saying Omos is a better worker than Rollins because he's big, and you can't teach that @nodqdotcom Enzo spits catch phrases and uses physical comedy. MidcarderMJF sells tickets with promosThey're not comparable. It's like saying Omos is a better worker than Rollins because he's big, and you can't teach that

WrestleChaps WrestleChaps Wrestle All the Way @WrestleChaps @nodqdotcom



Long time ago that was now though.



Can't see it working in AEW to the same level. @aaronrift Enzo was a good promo in WWE. He had a solid character that worked there and got over very naturally with that crowd. In a scripted environment, remember.Long time ago that was now though.Can't see it working in AEW to the same level. @nodqdotcom @aaronrift Enzo was a good promo in WWE. He had a solid character that worked there and got over very naturally with that crowd. In a scripted environment, remember.Long time ago that was now though.Can't see it working in AEW to the same level.

Jack Tripper @Jack__Tripper_ @nodqdotcom Tony, sign him just so he can find out how wrong he is. @nodqdotcom Tony, sign him just so he can find out how wrong he is.

Začć @DailyDoseOfZack @nodqdotcom I’ll tell you why I know exactly who would win. MJF will make jokes about his size and will talk about him being a failure in WWE. However, I have NO IDEA what Enzo would say. And for that reason, Enzo would clear him. @nodqdotcom I’ll tell you why I know exactly who would win. MJF will make jokes about his size and will talk about him being a failure in WWE. However, I have NO IDEA what Enzo would say. And for that reason, Enzo would clear him.

Ashley Jessop @Ash316Jessop @nodqdotcom I always loved @real1 promos he's absolute phenomenal with a Mic in his hand but no one holds a candle to @The_MJF I think you'd have to reincarnate Bobby Heenan to have a chance of finding a better promo @nodqdotcom I always loved @real1 promos he's absolute phenomenal with a Mic in his hand but no one holds a candle to @The_MJF I think you'd have to reincarnate Bobby Heenan to have a chance of finding a better promo

SmileFukR @SmileFuk @nodqdotcom I won't speculate who I'd think win but this would make one HELL of an open challenge segment on @aew @AEW onTV @nodqdotcom I won't speculate who I'd think win but this would make one HELL of an open challenge segment on @aew @AEWonTV

MJF appears to respond to the former WWE Superstar's controversial remarks

Enzo Amore's recent comments against Maxwell Jacob Friedman seem to have gotten a response from him on Twitter.

At the microphone, Amore proclaimed that he would smash the AEW star in five minutes. Friedman asserted on Twitter that those who continually mention him do so to catch the "MJF wave."

Check out this tweet from the AEW World Champion:

"No one can keep my name out of their mouth. Everyone wants to ride the MJF wave. I don’t blame them. I’m the best."

Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ @The_MJF No one can keep my name out of their mouth.



Everyone wants to ride the MJF wave.



I don’t blame them. I’m the best. No one can keep my name out of their mouth. Everyone wants to ride the MJF wave. I don’t blame them. I’m the best.

Meanwhile, The Salt of the Earth successfully defended the AEW World Championship and retained the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Ricky Starks on Dynamite: Winter is Coming on December 14.

What's your take on Enzo Amore's comments on the AEW World Champion?

