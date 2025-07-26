"Give it up old man," "Tony Khan please don't" - Fans react to a big update on Goldberg potentially having a final match in AEW

Goldberg’s rumored final match in AEW has been met with skepticism and negative reactions from fans. Some outright asked Tony Khan not to sign him in what is a shocking development.The WWE Hall of Famer had his last match with WWE a few weeks ago against Gunther at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He ended up losing the match, but he did not disappoint as he put on a good show. He later showed up on a podcast and said that he could end up having another match, albeit not in WWE.It was then rumored he could end up joining AEW for one final match. MJF also called him out for a match, and that sent the fans into a tizzy. However, the latest reports have come suggesting that AEW is not interested in moving for Goldberg.The fans also took to Twitter to call on Tony Khan not to sign the former WCW champion. One fan literally asked the legend to give it up, and others begged Tony not to sign him.Fans react to the legend potentially joining AEWEC3 has his say on Goldberg’s speech controversyThere was a lot of controversy following Goldberg’s final match. As he was giving his speech, the live telecast stopped abruptly, which was a shock to everyone.Former WWE Superstar EC3 has now had his say on the issue and said that there was no controversy, but rather NBC was forced to do it. Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, he said:“I do not believe at all there was any sort of conspiracy to negate his retirement speech to be airing on Saturday Night's Main Event. I do believe on watching some of the show that there were some timing issues. I think Rollins' injury going down like what time was allotted, what time got messed up doing this stuff live. NBC, I don't know if they, WWE, has full control... So they don't have you know, I guess that luxury when it's their own platform.”It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan will be interested in giving Goldberg a final run in his company.