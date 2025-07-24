No "conspiracy" against Goldberg by WWE, stresses former champion (Exclusive)

Goldberg has been very vocal about his displeasure with his last WWE match against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. However, his claims are not based on facts, according to former TNA World Heavyweight Champion EC3.Da Man believes that his retirement speech being cut off after his match, although not intentional, was partially their fault. According to EC3, this kind of conspiratorial talk is baseless, especially considering how the Stamford-based promotion went out of its way to honor Goldberg.On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated that he didn't think any of the faults Goldberg pointed out were intentional. He said:&quot;I do not believe at all there was any sort of conspiracy to negate his retirement speech to be airing on Saturday Night's Main Event. I do believe on watching some of the show that there were some timing issues. I think Rollins' injury going down like what time was allotted, what time got messed up doing this stuff live. NBC, I don't know if they, WWE, has full control... So they don't have you know, I guess that luxury when it's their own platform.&quot; [8:33 onwards]You can check out the full video below:EC3 thinks hitches in Goldberg's last WWE match are normalAccording to the former champion, no scheduled programming ever runs perfectly, and some problems are to be expected.On the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, he explained:&quot;Unfortunately for Bill, when he came in early and was pushed to such extravagance, he didn't realize what this business has and has often, which is things are not going to 100% according to plan.&quot; Only time will tell if Goldberg will escalate the matter in the coming weeks.If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.