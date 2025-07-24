  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Goldberg's irate comments about final WWE match prompt strong reaction from veteran (Exclusive)

Goldberg's irate comments about final WWE match prompt strong reaction from veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Published Jul 24, 2025 00:24 GMT
What is next for Goldberg? (via WWE.com)
What is next for Goldberg? (via WWE.com)

WWE legend Goldberg's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event against Gunther apparently didn't go as he would have wanted, leading him to criticize certain aspects of the program. According to wrestling veteran EC3, this is a rather regrettable reaction from Da Man.

Ad

While Goldberg is a legend in the business, EC3 believes that the former's complaints about his last match at SNME don't carry much weight. For instance, his qualms about being cut off during his retirement speech, though an issue, were not planned, according to EC3. The former Champion also explained how nothing in programming always goes exactly as planned.

Speaking on this week's episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated:

"It sucks. I mean, I can imagine it does suck to have your retirement speech cut short. Your retirement not going a 100% according to the plan that you would prefer, should be a PLE, then it is not in Atlanta, I mean the schedule matched up. I don't know if they said you have to do this retirement match or if it was mutually agreed upon. If it was mutually agreed upon that it's gonna be SNME in Atlanta, you have to take what you can get. Unfortunately for Bill, when he came in early and was pushed to such extravagance, he didn't realize what this business has and has often, which is things are not going to 100% according to plan." [7:10 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
Ad

EC3 further praised Goldberg for putting over Gunther in his last WWE match

Goldberg made sure to put over Gunther in his retirement match, as is the norm in the pro wrestling business. This, according to EC3, deserves praise.

Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, he said that although he respected Goldberg's actions in the WWE match, complaining about things not going perfectly wouldn't help.

Ad
"You are not going to get everything you want. There are compromises that are required to take place for everything to meet, and the best you can do is what is presented to you. So the match, you know, putting over G (Gunther), respect that, you do business on the way out, ton of respect for that. The conspiratorial talk, kind of is like, it's just like always, kind of something like that." [7:50 onwards]
Ad
Ad

It remains to be seen if Goldberg will provide comments about his WWE retirement match.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

About the author
Shubhajit Deb

Shubhajit Deb

Twitter icon

Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.

A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.

Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.

If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.

Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Neda Ali
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications