Goldberg's irate comments about final WWE match prompt strong reaction from veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend Goldberg's final match at Saturday Night's Main Event against Gunther apparently didn't go as he would have wanted, leading him to criticize certain aspects of the program. According to wrestling veteran EC3, this is a rather regrettable reaction from Da Man.While Goldberg is a legend in the business, EC3 believes that the former's complaints about his last match at SNME don't carry much weight. For instance, his qualms about being cut off during his retirement speech, though an issue, were not planned, according to EC3. The former Champion also explained how nothing in programming always goes exactly as planned.Speaking on this week's episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 stated:&quot;It sucks. I mean, I can imagine it does suck to have your retirement speech cut short. Your retirement not going a 100% according to the plan that you would prefer, should be a PLE, then it is not in Atlanta, I mean the schedule matched up. I don't know if they said you have to do this retirement match or if it was mutually agreed upon. If it was mutually agreed upon that it's gonna be SNME in Atlanta, you have to take what you can get. Unfortunately for Bill, when he came in early and was pushed to such extravagance, he didn't realize what this business has and has often, which is things are not going to 100% according to plan.&quot; [7:10 onwards]Watch the full video below:EC3 further praised Goldberg for putting over Gunther in his last WWE matchGoldberg made sure to put over Gunther in his retirement match, as is the norm in the pro wrestling business. This, according to EC3, deserves praise.Speaking on the same episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, he said that although he respected Goldberg's actions in the WWE match, complaining about things not going perfectly wouldn't help.&quot;You are not going to get everything you want. There are compromises that are required to take place for everything to meet, and the best you can do is what is presented to you. So the match, you know, putting over G (Gunther), respect that, you do business on the way out, ton of respect for that. The conspiratorial talk, kind of is like, it's just like always, kind of something like that.&quot; [7:50 onwards]It remains to be seen if Goldberg will provide comments about his WWE retirement match.