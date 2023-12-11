"Give him a Wrestlemania moment" - WWE Universe begs Triple H to bring back 71-year-old legend after four years

One of the icons in the wrestling industry may be reaching the latter parts of his career. The WWE Universe believes that he indeed should have one more run with the promotion before he retires. The legend in question is AEW commentator Jim Ross.

Ross' iconic voice is one that many fans have known him for during the duration of his career. He made his mark during WWE's Attitude Era, which can be said to be one of the golden years of the promotion. In 2019, he brought his talents to All Elite Wrestling.

A user on Twitter brought up how some other legendary commentators have done their jobs till they were in their 80s, and with new management, they could bring Jim Ross back to WWE.

Expand Tweet

Fans were open to the idea of bringing Ross back. They felt, however, that he was not fit for a full-time job, but he could call big matches or Premium Live Events. Some suggested that before he should retire, he could have one final time to call a WWE PLE, specifically WrestleMania.

The fans just want him to have a final curtain call for the decades-long career he has had and one final night where he can do what he does best.

Enter caption

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross talks about the timeline of his AEW return

Jim Ross has been on a hiatus for some time as he works to remedy his leg wound, which came as a result of previous operations for his health issues.

On his Grilling JR podcast, he talked about his return to AEW. He said he was feeling better than before and was in better shape but admitted that the decision was not up to him. He needed to get cleared by his doctor.

“This has put a lot of weight off me. I’m losing weight, I feel healthier. I hope to go back to work sooner than later, but I’m not sure what the doctor’s gonna say. It’s not up to me. I gotta get released to go back to work because of this wound. The diabetes, I can handle and treat that on the road."

Expand Tweet

A return to WWE could be the perfect ending to Jim Ross' career, as he would also get the acknowledgment and the great farewell that he deserves.

What event would you want him to cover? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.