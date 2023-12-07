"It’s not up to me" - WWE legend unsure about his AEW return

A WWE legend has admitted that they don't know when they will be returning to AEW as the decision isn't down to them; it's down to their doctors.

It was recently announced that Jim Ross, the legendary voice of wrestling, would be taking some time away from AEW to deal with health issues that he had been battling with.

During his time in All Elite Wrestling, JR has managed to overcome his battle with cancer and maintained a regular spot at the commentary desk on shows like Rampage and Collision. However, other issues have cropped up, forcing Ross away from the company for the time being.

Speaking on his "Grilling JR" podcast, Jim Ross spoke openly about how he has given up alcohol for the time being as they didn't mesh well with his medication. But when it comes to his return to AEW, Jim is still in the dark.

“This has put a lot of weight off me. I’m losing weight, I feel healthier. I hope to go back to work sooner than later, but I’m not sure what the doctor’s gonna say. It’s not up to me. I gotta get released to go back to work because of this wound. The diabetes, I can handle and treat that on the road." (H/T Fightful)

Jim Ross got a cheeky mention from Excalibur on AEW Dynamite

Not to say that JR has gotten grumpier in recent years, but there is certainly an element of Jim Ross' recent work that makes him sound confused and, at times, frustrated at the fact that referees in AEW let a lot of things slide.

This led to Excalibur on the most recent edition of Dynamite stating that referee Paul Turner was being very lenient during the match between Jon Moxley and Rush. However, when Taz and Tony Schiavone disagreed with Excalibur, he stated that he had become 'the Jim Ross of the broadcast.'

The commentary team shared a laugh together, with Schiavone even asking Excalibur if he could do his best JR impression, to which the masked man feared that Jim Ross would send hitmen to his house for poking fun at him.

