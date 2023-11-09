AEW veteran announces hiatus

One of the key figures of AEW has announced that he would be taking some time off from the promotion to nurse some health issues and recuperate as much as he can. The veteran in question is Jim Ross.

Ross currently serves as a commentator for AEW Collision on Saturdays, mostly during the show's main event. He has had to take some time off previously for health reasons, but it seems his condition was still unsuitable to continue working and traveling.

On a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross revealed that his doctor advised him to take some time off from AEW to help his leg heal. He has a leg wound which occurred during his fight against skin cancer.

“I’m gonna take some time off starting this week. I’m not going to be at Collision this week. My doctor believes that if I take a couple or a few weeks off, I’m not sure how many, we’ll see, it’s got to heal, that being off the airplane for a few weeks would be good for my leg to heal. So that’s what I’m gonna do. I’m gonna take a few weeks off," said Ross.

He then talked about how he wouldn't be around until his situation was much better but was very much looking forward to his return and being able to work once more.

He mentioned that his role was simply elevating the rest of the AEW roster, and he simply loved this.

"So I’m not going to be on TV for a while until I can navigate the waters a little bit. I love what I’m doing. We have a unique roster. There’s so many guys that we need to help as much as possible to get over, but that goes for any TV wrestling TV show. That’s their objective. You have one goal when you’re on television doing pro wrestling. Get the talent over. Simple as that. End of story. I love doing that. I love that role." [H/T WrestlePurists]

Expand Tweet

AEW announcer Jim Ross recently met up with a long-time former co-worker

A few weeks ago, Jim Ross had a quick reunion with someone he knew all too well, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler.

The two were a commentary tandem at WWE, especially during the Attitude Era. As of this day, the pair have been in separate promotions, with Ross heading to AEW. Lawler, on the other hand, was still with WWE but only made sporadic appearances.

On his Facebook, JR posted a picture with him and Lawler, simply sharing a meal at a restaurant and possibly catching up.

At his age, it seems that Jim Ross continued to push on despite the limitations he has now. So this time off is well deserved.

What was your favorite Jim Ross moment? Let us know in the comments section below.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here