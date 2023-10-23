[Photo] WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler reunites with AEW veteran

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler recently had heartwarming reunion with his longtime friend, and fellow wrestling legend, Jim Ross.

It was reported earlier this year that Jerry Lawler faced a health scare, when he was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke in February. The situation was all the more worrying as Lawler reportedly experienced paralysis just before the stroke struck. Following the health scare, WWE Hall of Famer The King underwent a series of surgeries.

On a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Wrestling, Jerry "The King" Lawler opened up about his health journey, and the challenges he faced following the surgeries.

However, fans of professional wrestling know that Jerry Lawler shares a good friendship with AEW veteran Jim Ross. Both wrestling legends were recently seen together in Lawler's hometown, Memphis, Tennessee.

The photo of their reunion was shared by Ross on his Facebook page, where both wrestling icons were seen having breakfast at a restaurant.

Check out the post below:

Wrestling fans consider Lawler and Ross as one of the best commentary teams in the history of WWE, during their time from the mid-1990s through the 2000s.

Jerry Lawler returned to WWE RAW a few months ago

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler made a triumphant return during the August 28th edition of Monday Night RAW. The show was in Lawler's hometown, Memphis, Tennessee, where he made a grand return on Raw, amid thunderous applause from the crowd.

WWE posted an exclusive video on Twitter, showing that during the commercial break on RAW, where Lawler made his return to the promotion, he was introduced by the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

The Hall of Famer, who showed up in the arena, had a different look, as he showed off his grey beard.

What are your favorite Lawler and Ross moments from their commentary? Sound off in the comments section below.