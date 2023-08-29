WWE Hall of Famer returns to RAW with a new look

During this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler made his return.

The show took place in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, where he made a huge name for himself. Lawler worked in the sports entertainment company for many years as a commentator and sporadical wrestler.

Back in February, it was reported that The King was rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke at his home in Florida. He appeared via video during this year's WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony, where he and Jimmy Hart posthumously inducted Andy Kaufman.

WWE posted an exclusive video on Twitter showing that during the commercial break on RAW, Jerry Lawler showed up in the arena. He received a positive response from the fans in attendance. He was introduced by Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn, the current Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Jerry Lawler looked different as he sported a grey beard. You can check it out in the clip below:

Expand Tweet

In the main event of the red brand this week, Becky Lynch defeated Zoey Stark in a Falls Count Anywhere match.

Is Jerry Lawler in your Mt. Rushmore of wrestling? Sound off in the comments below!

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE