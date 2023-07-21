WWE veteran rushed to hospital for the emergency room amid serious injury, AEW return uncertain

A WWE veteran recently shared a scary health update. He revealed that had to be rushed to the Emergency Room. The wrestling personality is none other than AEW commentator Jim Ross.

JR was last seen on AEW television on the debut of Collision, the same night CM Punk returned. The wrestling veteran had a black eye and a sore throat. On the same show, he mentioned that he will be taking some time off TV to recover.

While speaking on the latest episode of the Grilling JR podcast, the veteran revealed that he had hurt his leg previously and the wound had worsened. Jim Ross mentioned that he was asked to go to the emergency room.

“I had to go to the emergency room this morning because I was concerned that the redness in my wounded leg was moving, and I’ve been warned about that, that you don’t want to let this thing get out of control... They said, ‘You’re fine. It’s good that you’re paying attention, but if it continues to move in a northern direction, you need to come back to see us.’ So I did that this morning. That’s just part of the maintenance of this s***," Jim Ross said. [H/T Ringsidenews]

The WWE veteran revealed when he may return to AEW

While speaking on the same podcast, the WWE veteran revealed when he might return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Jim Ross stated that he would love to return to work now but first, he wants to make sure the wound does not turn into an infection.

"Well, I’d like to go back to work tonight. I’d like to go back to work next week, but I don’t know when that’s gonna be. I’ve got to get past this thing, and I’m hoping that the two issues I have, I can protect my wound from infection in a pretty good way. I’ve got the medicines, the solvents, the covers, all that stuff." [H/T Ringsidenews]

The WWE Hall of Famer claimed that he wishes to return to AEW before the All-In pay-per-view.

We at Sportskeeda wish Jim Ross a speedy recovery.

