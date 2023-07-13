Injured WWE Hall of Famer wants to return in time for AEW All In

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross is currently on the road to recovery. He has been dealing with health issues as of late, and while there is no timetable for his return to television, he has a goal in mind.

Jim Ross is one of the most iconic voices in the industry to date. He is known as one of the icons of WWE's Attitude Era and has now brought his talents to All Elite Wrestling. While he has been fighting health issues recently, he has still been bringing his talents to the promotion to the best of his capabilities.

While speaking on Grilling JR, Ross was optimistic that his recovery will go well. JR was last seen on the debut episode of AEW Collision, but he has left his status with the show as a big question mark.

“It will work out. I’m positive, I’m optimistic. I want to get back at the booth doing something. I don’t know if I’m going back on Collision. My debut on Collision was not very auspicious because of my voice, which I still don’t get.”

The WWE Hall of Famer has not given a timetable for his return but has provided an event he wants to be there for, and that is All In, which will be held at Wembley Stadium in London.

“I really want to make Wembley. Right now, I don’t know if I can. I hope so. I don’t want to say I have a target date, but you have to have some kind of goal. Wembley is my goal. I hope I’m back before then, but certainly Wembley is something I want to be part of.” [h/t Wrestletalk]

WWE Hall of Famer's health condition disclosed

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross has had shaky health as of late, and a timetable for his return has not been given. Now, just what is he suffering from?

According to last week's edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jim Ross is currently suffering from several ailments but has made improvements, despite the symptoms previously showing themselves a few days prior to the newsletter.

"Jim Ross has had several health issues and right now there is no time frame for a return. He’s been in a lot of pain over his skin cancer treatments but he had a sciatic nerve flare-up worse than at any time in his life and couldn’t walk for a few days, but he is walking now," the report alleges.

Jim Ross is an icon in the industry, primarily known for his work in WWE. He has been fighting through his health condition, and with an event as big as All In, everyone is hoping to hear his iconic voice again soon.

Do you want Jim Ross to announce it at All In? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

