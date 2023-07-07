Details on WWE Hall of Famer's condition reportedly disclosed, return imminent?

WWE has opened the door for many to walk into the industry, and as such, legends like Jim Ross are always associated with the promotion. Unfortunately, the veteran is currently suffering from ailing health, and his return to AEW is unclear.

JR is a veteran of the industry, and his lengthy tenure in WWE saw him become what many fans believe was the "voice of the Attitude Era." His commentary during this time became legendary, especially since his voice now accompanies some of pro wrestling's most notable moments.

According to a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the WWE Hall of Famer currently has no time frame for a return, as his skin cancer treatments have caused him a lot of pain.

"Jim Ross has had several health issues and right now there is no time frame for a return. He’s been in a lot of pain over his skin cancer treatments but he had a sciatic nerve flare-up worse than at any time in his life and couldn’t walk for a few days, but he is walking now," the report alleges.

It remains to be seen if good ol' JR will be back in action behind the AEW commentary table anytime soon, but many fans on social media are already wishing the WWE veteran a speedy recovery.

Missed out on last week's AEW Collision? Catch up with the results right here.

The WWE legend believes that Jon Moxley overuses blood in his matches

Ross has quickly become an integral part of AEW, and as such, his opinions on the promotion are held in high regard. However, it seems like the legend might be parting ways with All Elite Wrestling soon, as he noted that his contract is set to expire.

During an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, the veteran noted that blood does have its place in pro wrestling. However, when it comes to Moxley, he believes the star tends to overdo it.

"Jon Moxley has kind of got on a roll there where he was getting blood, seemingly getting colour every week that he was on television. And sometimes I can see that being maybe a little bit overdone, but I don’t remember Jon getting colour that it didn’t fit the mood right moment,” he added. [H/T: InsideThe Ropes]

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager This Jon Moxley/Eddie Kingston slow simmering drama is one of the best things happening in AEW right now, can't wait to see where it goes.



Super compelling television. This Jon Moxley/Eddie Kingston slow simmering drama is one of the best things happening in AEW right now, can't wait to see where it goes.Super compelling television. https://t.co/4WXlmdHrN1

In closing, Jim Ross noted that he's not anti-blood but pro-blood on a "timely basis." Despite this, his speculation echoes the criticism of other veterans when they assess the former AEW World Champion.

Do you think Jon Moxley is blading too often? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Real reason Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns

Poll : 0 votes