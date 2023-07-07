WWE Hall of Famer admits Jon Moxley's blade job is "a little bit overdone" on AEW TV

A bleeding Jon Moxley has been a regular sight to behold on the AEW programming. WWE veteran Jim Ross has recently shared his two cents on the polarizing topic of discussion.

While many see Jon Moxley as the face of AEW, there is no dearth of opinions regarding his excessive usage of blood. It's common to witness the former Dean Ambrose bleeding profusely during weekly shows, such as his last Dynamite outing against Tomohiro Ishii.

Apart from Tony Khan's camp, the Purveyor of Violence keeps his way while performing for notable independent promotions. His recent NJPW bout saw a crimson-masked Moxley with skewers embedded on his head.

On his Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross opined that timing is the key for effectively utilizing color in a match.

“It can be used as a shortcut. It can be used to add dramatic effect to a match. But also can be overused. If still used intelligently, timely, logically, I have no problem with it whatsoever. But if you’re doing it because you can’t think of anything else to do in your match that’s going to captivate the audience, [that] maybe the wrong reason. So I think it’s got to be at the right place, right time scenario,” said JR.

The WWE Hall of Famer further aired his stance on Jon Moxley's bleeding every week on television.

"Jon Moxley has kind of got on a roll there where he was getting blood, seemingly getting colour every week that he was on television. And sometimes I can see that being, you know, maybe a little bit overdone, but I don’t remember Jon getting colour that it didn’t fit the mood right moment. And that’s kind of what it’s all about. So I don’t know, I’m not, I’m not anti-blood. I’m just, I’m pro-blood when it’s used on a timely basis, and when it makes sense,” he added. [H/T: InsideThe Ropes]

Another WWE Hall of Famer slams Jon Moxley for his wrestling style

Several veterans and icons of the business have criticized the former Shield member for his bloody affairs. The legendary Bret Hart also voiced his displeasure upon witnessing Moxley's hardcore antics.

During an interview with HN Live (which has since been deleted from their YouTube channel), the WWE legend cited Jon Moxley as an example, advising fans to refrain from watching such product.

"I’m watching AEW, and I’m watching, who used to be Dean Ambrose, sticking a fork in somebody’s head for like five minutes with a close up on TV. This isn’t wrestling either. I would recommend turning all that off," said Hart.

The Blackpool Combat Club will face The Elite on the Blood and Guts edition of Dynamite on July 19. It remains to be seen who will emerge as the mystery partners for both the teams.

Which side are you on for Blood and Guts? Sound off in the comments below.

