WWE legend says he does not 'have a lot of time left' on his contract

A WWE veteran and true legend of the wrestling business recently revealed that his current contract may be expiring soon. However, the talent in question maintains that he will do his best in his current role as long as he is still employed.

Jim Ross currently works as a commentator for AEW. The 71-year-old recently suffered a gruesome injury that left him with a black eye and a concussion. As a result, The Veteran Voice of Wrestling has spent the past few weeks absent from his job as he recovers.

Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, he provided an update on his health status and said he will return to AEW. He also let it slip that his deal with Tony Khan's promotion may be coming to an end imminently:

"I will be back. I will continue working. My contract with AEW is still in place. I don’t have a lot of time left on it, but I’ve got enough. I’m not concerned about that. Either I’m retained, or I’m not. I’m just gonna take it a day at a time and see how it works out. But I enjoy working for AEW. It’s fun to be part of a startup. I said that when I was hired. It’s great to see all these young guys start to come into their own, and I’d love to be there for the rest of the journey to help guide them along the way, almost in a talent relations type situation. I enjoy helping these kids." [H/T: Fightful]

When he first joined the promotion, the former WWE commentator brought an air of legitimacy to AEW. However, many fans have perceived Ross as surplus to requirements in recent times. Only time will tell what the next chapter for the acclaimed broadcaster entails.

Jim Ross recently praised a current WWE star

During his illustrious career, Jim Ross has held many important backstage roles, including the title of Executive Vice-President of Talent Relations during his time in WWE. There, he was partly responsible for acquiring new talent. JR recently revealed which current star he considers one of his "greatest signings."

This would be none other than Trish Stratus. It's fair to say that The Quintessential Diva has had an exceptional career in WWE, and her work opposite Becky Lynch over the last several months has exceeded many expectations.

JR has seen just about everything there is to see in the wrestling world, whether that be in WWE or other promotions. So to be considered one of his greatest signings is high praise indeed.

