Jim Ross seemingly not returning to AEW any time soon, provides reason for absence

AEW commentator Jim Ross suffered an injury before the launch of AEW Collision a few weeks ago. As a result, the Veteran Voice of Wrestling has taken some time away from the promotion and seemingly will not be returning any time soon.

Before AEW Collision hit the airways, JR shared a tweet of his swollen, black eye, which came after the 71-year-old suffered a fall the night prior. Speaking on his Grilling JR podcast, the broadcasting legend shared more details of what occurred:

"But what happened was, it’s a hell of a story, at least it was for me. I got up and not unlike a lot of other people, I had to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, so I hopped out of bed to go to my bathroom, and apparently, I tripped over my CPAP cord. When I did, I fell face-first into the end table next to my bed, and the corner hit over here somewhere. So I had a huge knot immediately, eye swelled shut almost immediately," said JR. [H/T: Fightful]

Despite this, Ross made sure to assure his fans that he is doing much better and recovering at a steady pace:

"I’m feeling pretty good. I’m getting better every day. I just had a string of bad luck, health-wise, which is very unusual for me because, knock on wood, I’ve been very blessed with good health." [H/T: Fightful]

When is Jim Ross coming back to AEW?

On his podcast, Jim Ross revealed that he suffered a concussion because of his fall. However, the commentator was steadfast in his desire to attend the launch of AEW Collision, a decision he now says was not the best idea:

"I had a bad headache, which was a result of the concussion, and my only thought was, 'I gotta finish packing and get on the road.' That’s kind of what I did, but I was very unstable. Everything was very foggy, and I’d have been better off staying at home, but hard-headedness and being stubborn, and I felt like I had a commitment that I’d made that I wanted to fulfill." [H/T: Fightful]

Ross' commitment to the wrestling business does not go unnoticed. The commentator revealed that Tony Khan has allowed JR as much time off as he needs to recuperate. This means that a return date is not yet on the cards.

"As far as going back on the road, I don’t have a return date. Tony Khan’s been very nice as far as 'take all the time you need, and if you want to take several weeks off or the summer off, whatever you’d like to do, just get healthy.'" [H/T: Fightful]

Regardless of when he comes back, fans around the world will be wishing Jim Ross all the best in his recovery.

