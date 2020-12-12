Jim Ross explains why Tony Khan is the best boss he's had

One of the biggest coups for AEW away from the ring since its inception is the hiring of WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross. The veteran commentator is not just fantastic behind the microphone, but is also someone who can lend his valuable pro wrestling experience in other areas, including in talent relations.

Jim Ross was a key part of WWE for a long time as a commentator as well as the head of talent relations. He was an important figure in Vince McMahon's organization, and is quickly becoming a key part of AEW, headed by Tony Khan.

In a recent episode of the Grilling Jr podcast, Jim Ross explained why the AEW President is the best boss he's had.

Jim Ross on why Tony Khan is the best boss he's had

The Hall of Famer stated that Khan not only pays him well, but is also his friend, and that he motivates those in AEW very well.

“Tony Khan is a very talented guy. He’s the best boss I’ve ever worked for. That’s not a knock on Vince. I’m comparing a 35-year-old guy who loves the business. Tony Khan has been writing wrestling TV shows since he was 10 years old. He’s been practicing for this gig that he has right now since he was a kid. He shares that enthusiasm. It’s very contagious. I’m a big Tony Khan fan for several reasons. He pays me well and he’s a friend. He’s great to work for. I see how he operates. He motivates talent very well. I’m very blessed to be where I’m at right now.” (H/T WrestlingNews)

Jim Ross joined AEW in April 2019, just a month after choosing not to re-sign with WWE. The commentator seems to be enjoying his time in the commentary booth alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur.

Ross had earlier revealed how WWE Chairman Vince McMahon was keen on replacing him in WWE with younger commentators. He had also disclosed how McMahon had tried to humiliate him in the WWE ring in the past.