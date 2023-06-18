WWE Hall of Famer says he is "going to step away" after AEW Collision

A WWE Hall of Famer recently said that he is stepping away for some time after the first episode of AEW Collision. The legend in question is Jim Ross.

Ross was recently announced as a member of the commentary team for All Elite Wrestling's newest weekly television show, along with Kevin Kelly and Nigel McGuinness. However, he suffered a "bad fall" before Collision, leaving him with a brutal-looking black eye.

While JR was present during commentary for the Saturday night show, he wasn't too impressed with his performance and took to Twitter to apologize for the way he sounded on the night. The wrestling legend further added that he is stepping away from AEW to heal and thanked the fans for their support.

"I apologize for the way I sounded tonight. Going to step away to heal. Thanks for your support," tweeted Jim Ross.

Jim Ross recently commented on the possibility of a former WWE name joining AEW

While speaking during a recent virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, Ross opened up about his friendship with former WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo.

Jim Ross then stated that Ranallo can "help any organization" before adding that the latter is "not a great traveler."

“He’s a friend of mine. No. He has mental health issues. He can help any organization, Mauro. Mauro Ranallo is that good. But he’s not a great traveler and that’s not knocking Mauro. It’s just he has issues that are more important than who’s doing Dynamite next week.” [H/T Post Wrestling]

While Ross may have downplayed Ranallo joining All Elite Wrestling, it will still be interesting to see if Tony Khan adds him to the Jacksonville-based promotion's broadcast team somewhere down the line.

Do you think former WWE commentator Mauro Ranallo could join AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

