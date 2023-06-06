Jim Ross rules out the possibility of former WWE name joining AEW anytime soon

AEW's Jim Ross has become a staple in the promotion's commentary division and is still considered the voice of the Attitude Era. According to the veteran, however, Mauro Ranallo will not join the commentary team for AEW Collision.

Ranallo has been in the pro wrestling industry for most of his life but is best known for his 2015–2017 run as WWE SmackDown commentator. Mauro Ranallo would eventually become NXT commentator from 2017–2020, and has since commentated in Impact Wrestling and is currently a play-by-play announcer with MMA organization Bellator.

During his recent virtual signing with K & S WrestleFest, Jim Ross explained that Ranello, unfortunately has bigger issues to deal with than AEW.

“He’s a friend of mine. No. He has mental health issues. He can help any organization, Mauro. Mauro Ranallo is that good. But he’s not a great traveller and that’s not knocking Mauro. It’s just he has issues that are more important than who’s doing Dynamite next week.” (H/T Post Wrestling)

According to WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg during the most recent episode of his "Oh You Didn't Know?" podcast, Michael Cole is this generation's Jim Ross. Could Cole have truly taken the veteran's torch, or is this simply a subjective opinion from Road Dogg?

Konnan believes that Jim Ross could be unhappy with his job in AEW

Many fans have pointed out that Jim Ross' commentary quality seems to be slipping and that he's becoming more critical of logical inconsistencies on air. Some believe it's due to his age, but Konnan thinks it's something else entirely.

During a recent episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan explained that JR could be used to the way WWE ran things and is secretly fed up in All Elite Wrestling.

"You know what I think, that he grew up in the WWE which is a whole different ball game and all so it's almost like a guy that maybe I don't know. All his life, you know he worked for the New York Yankees as a leading commentator and now he's in Double A commentating there and he's hating it." [13:15 - 13:35]

Considering that JR is a commentator, analyst, and senior advisor in the promotion, he likely has considerable pull backstage. Could this foreshadow an end to his working relationship with AEW down the line, or is Jim Ross simply utilizing his creative freedom to criticize the product?

