Konnan thinks legendary WWE figure is "hating" working for AEW lately 

WCW veteran Konnan recently gave his take on a member of the AEW commentary team and WWE legend Jim Ross.

The legendary commentator was at his peak when he announced for WWE two decades. Known for his distinctive voice and a lot of iconic phrases such as "Good God Almighty," Ross was well-known across the industry.

Jim Ross is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling, being a full-time commentator on AEW Rampage on Fridays. However, as of late, it seems that the iconic announcer is losing his touch, it could be Father Time catching up with him, but Konnan believes that it could be something else.

On the latest edition of Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan discussed what he thinks is the reason for Ross' decline, likening this to him feeling like he was being downgraded to commentating for a much less prestigious promotion.

"You know what I think, that he grew up in the WWE which is a whole different ball game and all so it's almost like a guy that maybe I don't know. All his life, you know he worked for the New York Yankees as a leading commentator and now he's in Double A commentating there and he's hating it." [13:15-13:35)]

Konnan doesn't think Edge will leave WWE for AEW after contract expiry

WWE Superstar Edge is the latest of the many stars to have their careers after their contracts expire be one big question mark. Many have linked the Rated-R Superstar to AEW, but Konnan and Disco Inferno do not think that this will be the case.

On an episode of Keepin' It 100 podcast, the wrestling veterans gave their take on Edge's situation, saying that since he is at the closing stage of his career, he might just go all the way with the Stamford-based promotion.

"If he [Edge] says he’s going to retire, he’s probably going to retire. I don’t see Edge going to AEW to be honest with you, because WWE’s paying him good, pretty penny, you know," Disco Inferno said.

It seems as if Jim Ross may be nearing the closing stages of his career as a legendary commentator. To this point, he commentates on several AEW pay-per-views and the one-hour on Rampage, showing that his workload has significantly decreased.

