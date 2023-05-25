Konnan rules out Smackdown Superstar leaving WWE for AEW after contract expiry

WWE Superstar Edge has hinted at retiring for good several times in the past. However, many fans have been clamoring to see The Ultimate Opportunist compete in AEW before all is said and done. Two wrestling veterans believe that this is unlikely to happen.

In April 2011, Edge was forced into an early retirement due to injuries he had accrued throughout his career up to that point. He made a miraculous return to the ring in 2020 and has been positioned as one of the company's top stars since.

He has openly stated that he plans to end his career on his own terms soon. Although, many have been wondering if The Rated-R Superstar will venture over to AEW for one last reunion with his long-time friend Christian Cage.

Speaking on their Keepin' It 100 podcast, wrestling veterans Disco Inferno and Konnan said that Edge would most likely stick with WWE as he runs down his clock:

"If he [Edge] says he’s going to retire, he’s probably going to retire. I don’t see Edge going to AEW to be honest with you, because WWE’s paying him good, pretty penny, you know," Disco Inferno said. [From 00:50 – 00:59]

Konnan agreed with this sentiment, noting some of the perks Edge has in WWE:

"Right. […] With an excellent schedule and they use his wife [Beth Pheonix], and he probably has complete creative control. Why would he go anywhere?" [From 01:00 – 01:08]

Whether Edge decides to cross the promotional divide remains to be seen. Nonetheless, the most important thing is that he has the choice to end his career when he feels the time is right.

Edge recently attempted to win back the World Heavyweight Championship on WWE SmackDown

When Edge was forced into retirement 12 years ago, he also relinquished the World Heavyweight Championship he held at the time. That is why when WWE reintroduced the title, many fans wanted The Rated-R Superstar to win the belt.

The 49-year-old veteran was included in the tournament to crown a new titleholder but was unable to qualify for the finals. He lost his first-round Triple Threat match against Rey Mysterio and AJ Styles.

The tournament finals will take place at the upcoming Night of Champions event, where Seth Rollins and AJ Styles will battle it out to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

