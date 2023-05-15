Reason why Edge lost on WWE SmackDown even after emotional promo about retirement plans - Reports

Last week, fans found their heartstrings tugged when Edge went to his Twitter and delivered a very emotional promo about retiring from WWE after a run with the World Heavyweight Championship. Fans naturally felt that this meant he would be in the running for the new world title and might be the favorite to win it. However, a recent report has emerged about why he lost the challenge.

He didn't win the match. Instead, he lost the qualification match to AJ Styles, who then went on to defeat Bobby Lashley and become the one to face Seth Rollins at the upcoming Night of Champions event.

According to a report, there's a reason that Edge was not the one winning the match on SmackDown. Fighful Select's report said that the decision for AJ Styles to be a part of the finals was decided before Edge made the promo on Twitter. The decision being made already meant that they were not likely to change it as it would affect future plans.

It should be noted that it's not stated that the Hall of Famer's promo about a potential retirement would mean that he would be the one winning instead. But it can be assumed that it would be something that WWE would have considered.

Now, it remains to be seen if the Rated-R Superstar plays a further role in the World Heavyweight Championship picture.

