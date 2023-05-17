5 Opponents for Edge's retirement WWE match: Brock Lesnar, former rival returns after 14 years

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is sadly approaching an end to his wrestling career. The 11-time World Heavyweight Champion thinks he has just one more year left in him. A mainstay of Titanland since the mid-2000s, he has shared the ring with legends like The Undertaker, Batista, and even The Rock.

Since his return in 2020, wrestling fans have witnessed countless dream matches take shape. However, there are still some megastars on the checklist. The Rated-R Superstar needs to either have a first-time ever with a few wrestlers or stand up against former rivals in order to have a perfect farewell match.

In this list, we will look at five opponents for Edge’s retirement WWE match.

#5. Finn Balor is the perfect antagonist for the WWE Hall of Famer

Edge has been at odds with Finn Balor since he took over The Judgment Day. He was the WWE Hall of Famer's biggest rival last year. Even though the feud was a bit stretched, their storyline made up for solid moments.

During an interview with WWE The Bump, The Judgment Day member stated that he would make Edge retire at WrestleMania. He was unsuccessful in his mission, but his prediction could come true next year.

Although Balor and his rival are on different brands, fans recently saw how Paul Heyman bountied Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for Imperium. WWE could use a similar strategy with The Judgment Day and The Bloodline. Finn may constantly hamper Edge with the help of The Ones to get a rematch.

#4. A first-time-ever contest with Bobby Lashley

One of the highly-anticipated battles in the World Heavyweight Championship that didn't pan out was between The Rated-R Superstar and The All Mighty. Despite being mainstays, both have never locked horns in a ring except for multi-man programs.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes that Bobby Lashley is the perfect candidate to retire Edge. The 46-year-old veteran may honor the legend with a classic 'Spear vs. Spear' showdown. Also, Lashley has a lot more years left ahead of retirement and will benefit from the push.

#3. Mr Kennedy (Ken Anderson) could return for a much-awaited showdown

Edge has only faced Mr Kennedy in a singles match once, but it was pivotal in both of their careers. After winning the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2007 from Kennedy, Edge cashed in the contract and pulled up a rare title victory over The Undertaker. Ken had to take a hiatus owing to an injury, which fizzled his momentum.

Ken Anderson's WWE career, which lasted till 2009, was plagued with injuries and setbacks. He never got to have a program with Edge. That may change in the future, given that the indie legend is looking to make amends with the Stamford-based promotion. He wants to finish on a high note, so a potential win against his nemesis would be great.

For undisclosed reasons, Ken turned down the opportunity to return at the Royal Rumble. Could he make a shocking comeback next year? The multi-man match could set him up for a feud with The Rated-R Superstar on the Road to WrestleMania.

#2. John Cena and Edge have a history

Two icons of pro wrestling

One of the greatest WWE rivalries of all time, Edge and Cena's history dates back to 2006. The inaugural Mr. Money in the Bank dethroned John Cena at New Year's Revolution and thus started a remarkable feud. Both superstars exchanged wins for several years, with the WWE Championship often adding to the hype.

The Ultimate Opportunist cemented himself as the biggest villain on the roster while Cena played the usual Superman role. From Spears through flaming tables to brutal STF submission holds that legitimately knocked out the Hall of Famer unconscious, WWE will look to recreate such moments in one last ride.

During an appearance on the Kurt Angle Show, The Rated R Superstar wanted a retirement match against John Cena at WrestleMania.

"The only thing among John and I, we never wrestled a one-on-one at WrestleMania. We worked everything else, but [WrestleMania]. [...] The scent is in the air, you never know, could happen one day.” (H/T EssentiallySports)

Unfortunately, Big Match John's recent WrestleMania match against Austin Theory was lackluster. He didn't look his best in the ring. Age is catching up to him, and the legend himself admitted that he may not be able to wrestle anymore.

#1. Brock Lesnar vs. Edge needs to happen on TV

Edge did battle Brock Lesnar during SmackDown house shows in 2002. However, their only televised showdown occurred at Rebellion, in which Lesnar and Paul Heyman defeated The Rated R Superstar. The Beast continued his Undisputed Title reign while the Hall of Famer took a brief hiatus due to an injury.

By the time Edge emerged as a singles star, Brock Lesnar had left WWE. The company could’ve pit the legend against The Beast Incarnate following his return in 2020 but decided to push for programs against Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and The Judgment Day.

The excitement will be palpable when a heel, Brock Lesnar, tries to end The Rated R Superstar’s career. They could have a full-fledged feud based on this. In the end, probably at WrestleMania, the two legends can have a ‘Loser Leaves WWE’ match rather than a ‘farewell’ match with obvious connotations.

Recommended Video These celebrities have unexpected wins over WWE stars!

Poll : 0 votes