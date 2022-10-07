Vince Russo on Edge possibly facing current champion in his WWE retirement match (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Edge should face Bobby Lashley in his final WWE match.

The 48-year-old recently announced that he plans to retire in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in 2023. His next in-ring contest will take place on Saturday when he faces Judgment Day member Finn Balor in an "I Quit" Match at Extreme Rules.

Russo, WWE's former head writer, said on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo show that Lashley would be the perfect retirement opponent for The Rated-R Superstar:

"Let's say Edge is at the point of retirement. He knows, he's seeing these young guys come up, 'It's time for me to step aside,' but Edge says, 'You know what, I wanna go out in a match against the best. I don't wanna start at the bottom. I want to take on the best guy on this roster as a man, just to prove something to myself.' And have that match be Lashley." [5:30 – 6:04]

Vince Russo compares Bobby Lashley vs. Edge to Ric Flair vs. Shawn Michaels

As part of Russo's idea, he would book Bobby Lashley to cut a passionate promo about his admiration for the WWE Hall of Famer.

The one-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion thinks the possible storyline could be reminiscent of Ric Flair's WWE retirement match against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 24:

"Have Lashley come out and say, 'I'm the best,'" Russo added. "Let him say, 'It would be an honor.' Don't give me that wrestling trivial BS. Don't give it to me, man. Let Lashley say, 'Man, I was watching you during the Attitude Era. You were a role model. You inspired me. You want this one last opportunity? I'm gonna give it to you.' It's Shawn Michaels, almost, and Ric Flair." [6:05 – 6:33]

Lashley defeated Mustafa Ali in a hard-fought match on this week's WWE RAW. The All Mighty will defend his United States Championship on next week's episode against Seth Rollins.

