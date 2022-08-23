Edge announces plans for his retirement match after RAW goes off the air

On the latest episode of RAW, Edge wrestled his first match in his hometown of Toronto. He defeated Damian Priest in a solid main event before being saved by his wife Beth Phoenix from a beatdown. Post-RAW, he announced when he plans to retire and how he wants to go out.

For The Rated-R Superstar, going out on his own terms is crucial. In 2011, he was unable to do so as his career was cut short by an injury that would keep him out for nearly nine long years. His return has been nothing short of miraculous, as he headlined WrestleMania and had classics against the likes of Seth Rollins, Randy Orton, and others.

Edge cut a promo after the main event went off the air and revealed that he intends to return to Toronto next year for his retirement match. Thus, 2023 is likely going to be when he officially calls it quits.

Edge will turn 49 in a little over two months. Assuming WWE returns to Toronto around the same timeframe next year, his retirement will happen right before he turns 50 - not a bad age to go out.

The most important thing is that he has his farewell match on his terms. Who would you like to see him face?

