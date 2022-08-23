Create

WWE legend returns to RAW after 8 months to save Edge from The Judgment Day's attack

The Rated-R Superstar got some back-up on RAW
The Rated-R Superstar got some back-up on RAW
Rohit Nath
Rohit Nath
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Aug 23, 2022 09:07 AM IST

Edge headlined RAW that had limited commercials in the last hour. In what was his first match in Canada in over 12 years, The Rated R Superstar got revenge over his former Judgment Day ally Damian Priest.

However, he was subject to a post-match attack, leading his wife Beth Phoenix to save him in the process. She was at ringside, supporting him for his first match in Canada in over a decade.

Admit it. You've imitated @EdgeRatedR's entrance at least ONCE in your life! #WWERaw #EdgevsPriest https://t.co/h0C4UQSwWw

Edge tried to hit the Conchairto on Damian Priest after exacting revenge on him on RAW. However, Rhea Ripley was quick to interfere and spoil his plans by attacking him from behind, setting up Finn Balor to hit the Coup de Grace. While Ripley was going for a chair shot, Beth Phoenix prevented it and stood by her husband in what was her first appearance in eight months.

.@TheBethPhoenix takes a stand against The #JudgmentDay!#WWERaw #WWE https://t.co/j59BpX4I15

As of now, it's not known what the direction is for Edge at Clash at the Castle. Given the magnitude of the event, one can assume that he will be competing. Perhaps he could team up with Rey Mysterio and Beth Phoenix to take on The Judgment Day in a six-person mixed tag team match.

A former WWE head writer just booked a Triple H vs. Roman Reigns feud here

Edited by Neda Ali

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...