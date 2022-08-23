WWE RAW Results: Edge returned to wrestle in Toronto after a decade

The Rated R Superstar Edge wrestled in Toronto for the first time in 10 years.

The last time Edge was inside the ring in Canada was at SummerSlam 2019, where he speared Elias. The Rated R Superstar is on a mission to terminate the entirety of Judgment Day, a faction he built but later betrayed him.

In his first step towards doing so, he returned to SummerSlam last month and cost Judgment Day their match against the Mysterios. Edge wrestled Damian Priest in a one-on-one match on RAW. He had his wife and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Pheonix at ringside cheering him on.

The WWE Hall of Famer competes on Welcome home, @EdgeRatedR

The former World Champion began playing mind games early on in the match. Both stars went back and forth throughout the match. The WWE Hall of Famer hit a powerbomb on the security barricade.

Priest returned the favor with the Razor's Edge through the announcer's table. Priest also paid tribute to AEW Star and the best friend of the Rated R Superstar Christian, by hitting the Unprettier.

Nearing the end of the match, referee Charles Robinson was taken out. This paved the way for Priest to bring in steel chairs. The former US Champion looked to hit the Conchairto, but the WWE Hall of Famer countered that. The Rated-R Superstar then hit an impressive Canadian Destroyer and followed it with a Spear for the win.

As the WWE Hall of Famer was celebrating, Rhea Ripley hit a low blow and Balor hit the Coup de Grace. Ripley was looking to attack the Hall of Famer with a steel chair, but that was stopped by Beth Pheonix.

The night came to an end with Beth Pheonix and the Rated R Superstar in the ring as members of Judgment Day retreated.

The Rated R Superstar is determined to take out Judgment Day and he may have the perfect match for Rhea Ripley in Beth Phoenix.

