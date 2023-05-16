"I wish I was still there every day" - 46-year-old WWE star comments on passing the torch to Roman Reigns

Former WWE Champion John Cena recently opened up about passing the torch to Roman Reigns as he has been carrying the company's weight by being at the top of his game.

When The Cenation Leader returned to WWE in 2021 for Money in The Bank event and encountered Reigns, fans knew they were in for a crazy journey in the coming weeks.

The last time these titans squared up in the ring was at No Mercy in 2017, when The Tribal Chief overwhelmed Cena in a "passing of the torch" moment.

John Cena recently sat down on the Busted Open Radio podcast. He shared that he has given the torch to Roman Reigns and is unquestionably the company's face.

He also stated he couldn't perform in the ring like earlier because he did not want to give a lousy product to WWE fans and that his body couldn't take bumps to the required level.

"It was said that I passed the torch to Roman years ago, and he absolutely is the face of the franchise. In my mind, he's the greatest of all time. I tried to do what I could, and when I did it, it wasn't the miracle. That's a testament to your work. But man, I wish I was still there every day. My body can't do it anymore, and I don't want to give the consumer a bad product," Cena said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

John Cena praised Roman Reigns for being exclusive

During the same conversation, Cena applauded The Tribal Chief for creating, developing, and being exclusive with his persona.

The 46-year-old stated that in Roman Reigns' successful stint, he had carried The Bloodline members such as Solo Sikoa, The Usos, and Paul Heyman and helped them climb the mountain's top.

"He is there selectively. He has made himself exclusive, and in doing so, he's brought like eight people with him. He's allowed the whole Bloodline to get over," he said.

It remains to be seen who would be the next challenger for Reigns, given that he has to deal with The Usos first.

What did you think of John Cena's comments? Sound off in the comments section below.

