5 WWE promos that Roman Reigns would rather forget 

Roman Reigns returned to WWE back at SummerSlam, and he has since become one of the most popular stars in the company. The WWE Universal Champion's recent heel turn and alliance with Paul Heyman has pushed him to new heights. This new character has also allowed Roman Reigns to show off his new promo skills.

In recent months, Roman Reigns has been delivering some of the best promos of his career, and it's easy to see why he's considered to be the present and future of the company.

That being said, Reigns hasn't always been as confident on the mic. "The Tribal Chief" struggled with promos when he first left The Shield, and there are many WWE promos that the former World Champion would rather forget.

#5. John Cena/ Roman Reigns - Did he forget his lines?

Roman Reigns stepped into the path of John Cena back in 2017. After their confrontation on Monday Night RAW, no one would blame "The Big Dog" if he thought he got the rough end of the deal.

Roman Reigns and John Cena's promo has been seen as one of the more entertaining faceoffs in WWE history. John Cena delivered a number of truths to Roman Reigns after he forgot his lines.

"The Big Dog" was about to tell the former WWE Champion that there are two reasons why the WWE Universe boos him. But Roman Reigns lost his train of thought. John Cena capitalized by telling him that if he wants to make it in WWE, then he has to be able to cut a promo.

While it's believed that this whole promo was scripted, it was still one that didn't do Roman Reigns any favors. This segment definitely took him back a few steps in his development.