“His second retirement will be at WrestleMania" - 41-year-old star predicts the end of Edge’s WWE career  

Finn Balor laid down the challenge for a WrestleMania match against WWE Hall of Famer Edge this past week on RAW, and he was able to further discuss his plans this week on The Bump.

The former Universal Champion claimed that WrestleMania wouldn't be the only final outing for Edge, but he would be forced to retire for a second time following the biggest event of the year.

"He [Edge] certainly has a connection with the WWE Universe, he certainly has a love and a passion for this business. He's resilient in the sense that he has retired and then returned to the ring, but that return is going to be short-lived, because I think it was about a year and a half ago at the Royal Rumble that he returned and his second retirement will be at WrestleMania," said Balor.

Edge was forced to retire after it was revealed that he struggled with Cervical Spinal Stenosis back in 2011.

The Rated-R Superstar relinquished the World Championship and walked away from the business for nine years following the injury. He wasn't able to return until The Royal Rumble in 2020.

Edge and Beth Phoenix defeated Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley at WWE Elimination Chamber

Last month, Finn Balor and Edge shared the squared circle with Beth Phoenix and Rhea Ripley at The Elimination Chamber event. Interestingly, it was The Grit Couple who came out on top after Edge and Beth were able to hit The Shatter Machine on Finn Balor.

Ripley now heads into a SmackDown Women's Championship match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, while Finn Balor is looking for a final showdown against The Rated-R Superstar.

