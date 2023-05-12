5 Things you might not know about Edge's time as World Heavyweight Champion

The story between Edge and the World Heavyweight Championship is well-known in the wrestling community. With a history dating back to the prime days of the Ruthless Aggression Era, he is one of the rare superstars whose drama-filled world title reigns outshined the WWE Championship.

There are several fascinating facts about The Rated-R Superstar's journey to becoming a record-breaking World Heavyweight Champion. The star has had several strange coincidences from his initial reign to his final. Some facts are also associated with the legend many fans are oblivious to.

Let’s start with five things you might not know about Edge as World Heavyweight Champion.

#5. Edge was destined for greatness from the beginning

The Ultimate Opportunist’s first Money in the Bank win and subsequent cash-in against John Cena is etched in fans' minds forever. He replicated the legendary moment in 2007, this time for the World Heavyweight Championship when he struck down The Phenom with a vicious Spear.

Edge wasn’t originally planned to be the world champion. Mr. Kennedy was set to dethrone The Undertaker but lost the Money in the Bank briefcase on the May 7 episode of RAW as he got injured.

Four days later, The Ultimate Opportunist won the world title while Kennedy took months to treat his hematoma.

#4. Injuries spoiled his first and last World Heavyweight Championship reigns

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Edge knows how to get you emotionally invested. His quest for the world title is as real as it gets.



It's the same title he was forced to relinquish due to his career threatening injury. Edge knows how to get you emotionally invested. His quest for the world title is as real as it gets. It's the same title he was forced to relinquish due to his career threatening injury. https://t.co/d7xQJ9b5CE

Edge started his first World Heavyweight Title reign by dethroning The Undertaker via the aforementioned cash-in. However, he relinquished the championship within two months due to a legitimate pectoral injury. His first reign ended due to an injury in 2007, much like his last.

The Rated-R Superstar became a record seven-time World Heavyweight Champion when he defeated Dolph Ziggler on the 600th episode celebrations of SmackDown. He then put up solid defenses against Rey Mysterio and Alberto Del Rio. In April 2011, however, he relinquished the world title and announced his retirement as he was afflicted with cervical spine stenosis.

The WWE Hall of Famer’s first and last reign with the World Heavyweight Championship lasted 70 days and 61 recognized days, respectively. He returned at the Royal Rumble 2020 event and admitted that he has been cleared to wrestle again.

#3. The WWE Hall of Famer didn’t have many long world title reigns

The Beermat @TheBeermat



Still cant beleive they blew Edge's undefeated WrestleMania run in a MITB ladder match when they could have booked a Streak vs Streak



@EdgeRatedR #OnThisDay in 2008, World Heavyweight Champion Edge pinned the Undertaker on #SmackDown (aired 7/3) 3 weeks before #WrestleMania 24Still cant beleive they blew Edge's undefeated WrestleMania run in a MITB ladder match when they could have booked a Streak vs Streak #OnThisDay in 2008, World Heavyweight Champion Edge pinned the Undertaker on #SmackDown (aired 7/3) 3 weeks before #WrestleMania 24Still cant beleive they blew Edge's undefeated WrestleMania run in a MITB ladder match when they could have booked a Streak vs Streak@EdgeRatedR https://t.co/obJEjTn44l

Edge has four WWE and seven World Heavyweight Championships to his name. Yet, only a single reign crossed the 100-day mark. He has thrice lost the WWE Title in 21 days against the likes of John Cena, Jeff Hardy, and Triple H.

The 49-year-old star’s World Heavyweight Championship reign from December 2007 to March 2008 spanned 106 recognized days.

He captured the gold during a triple-threat match at Armageddon by defeating former champion Batista and The Undertaker. The Rated-R Superstar later faced The Phenom at WrestleMania 24, which ended in an obvious result.

#2. He was supposed to retain the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 24

This was a top-class rivalry

The Streak wouldn’t have lasted over 15-0 if not for Edge’s refusal to do the unthinkable. He was the only superstar who has given the honor to defeat The Undertaker at WrestleMania, according to the latter’s wife, Michelle McCool, before Brock Lesnar took the task upon himself.

Back then, The Rated-R Superstar was a well-established name in the wrestling business. His heel antics, devastating Spears, and Metalingus entrance music probably had to do something about it.

He believed that breaking The Phenom’s Streak at WrestleMania 24 wouldn’t have helped either party.

“That makes zero sense [ending The Streak]. I don’t want to do that. Why would I do that? The fans already love him. What’s it going to do for Edge?[...] I couldn’t believe it. I don’t think it needed to happen [...] But Mark [Calaway] was fine with it. People don’t understand he’s gonna do business. He understands that business is business.”

The WWE Hall of Famer could have had a longer title reign but chose not to. Nonetheless, he did defeat The Undertaker at One Night Stand 2008 to capture the world title after the latter was forced to vacate for using the banned Hell’s Gate submission.

#1. WrestleMania 27 wasn’t Edge’s last match before his first retirement

Contrary to popular belief, Edge’s World Heavyweight Championship defense against Alberto Del Rio wasn’t his last dabble in the ring in 2011. He competed in a 10-Man Tag Team dark match on the April 5 episode of SmackDown. The team of Christian, Edge, Rey Mysterio, The Big Show, and Triple H won against Alberto Del Rio, Ezekiel Jackson, Heath Slater, Justin Gabriel, and Wade Barrett.

It is believed that Edge’s injury occurred during that match. After executing a Spear on Brodus Clay outside the ring, he immediately clutched his neck. The Rated-R Superstar was announced to face Alberto Del Rio at Extreme Rules 2011, just three days before his initial retirement.

Christian replaced his friend by winning a 20-Man Battle Royal to face Del Rio in the ladder match for the World Heavyweight Championship. At the event, he won the gold in a 20-minute slobber knocker.

Poll : 0 votes